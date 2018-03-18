Smart Will Become Electric-Only In Europe By 2020

APR 22 2018 BY MARK KANE

Daimler’s smart brand is going all-electric not only in North America, but also in Europe and globally!

The complete switch to an all-electric only brand was confirmed by Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of

Mercedes-Benz Cars, at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

The timeframe in Europe is 2020.

smart cars (fortwo and forfour) are small city cars, which makes them especially suitable for electrification – this is why the brand will be ahead of Mercedes-Benz, which set a goal of at least one electrified version in each segment by 2022.

We are not sure how smoothly the switch will be made, as in the U.S. smart sold just 277 electric fortwo in the first quarter and that’s probably not enough to keep the business model going nationwide. Perhaps a California-only effort?