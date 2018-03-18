Smart Will Become Electric-Only In Europe By 2020
Daimler’s smart brand is going all-electric not only in North America, but also in Europe and globally!
The complete switch to an all-electric only brand was confirmed by Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of
Mercedes-Benz Cars, at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.
The timeframe in Europe is 2020.
smart cars (fortwo and forfour) are small city cars, which makes them especially suitable for electrification – this is why the brand will be ahead of Mercedes-Benz, which set a goal of at least one electrified version in each segment by 2022.
We are not sure how smoothly the switch will be made, as in the U.S. smart sold just 277 electric fortwo in the first quarter and that’s probably not enough to keep the business model going nationwide. Perhaps a California-only effort?
“Daimler also flipped the switch in the field of electric mobility long ago: Mercedes-Benz will offer at least one electrified version in each segment by 2022. smart is already completely electric in North America and the changeover will take place in Europe by 2020. “At the same time, we are electrifying our vans, trucks and buses. And we have many more plans – also going beyond our products,” added Zetsche.”
7 Comments on "Smart Will Become Electric-Only In Europe By 2020"
Yes, I imagine Smart will stick around in Europe. But keeping the ED alive in the US was just a way to keep up with compliance until Mercedes has more all electric options available.
It also gives them an easy path to kill off the Smart brand in the US.
Considering how pathetic the range and performance is on these, I can’t see how they could sell very many.
January Europe smart 5.
Februar Europe smart 7.
Regarding EVS ranking
This decision to stop selling the Gasoline Smarts is bittersweet in my case – there used to be one of largest Smart dealerships in the country near me, and the majority of the cars they sold were the electric version – but now that there are no Gasoline cars for sale, the dealership has dropped the franchise, and no longer can sell anything.
We have to take this with a pinch of salt. If they are really serious about this brand, they would have launched the For-4 in USA, but they did not and the sales are nosediving. Whether the brand will survive in USA is a big question.
Now that Renault has started selling Zoe with battery, there is every possibility that more functional Zoe will capture all the European market except Germany where the nationalist people will buy only German cars.
Last month Zoe ended up #2 in Europe with Leaf being #1.
Smart is one of biggest if not the biggest ever money losers for a car company. Over $5billion lost by 2013 not sure what has happened since then.