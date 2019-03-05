  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Over 10% Of Smart & Nissan Sales In Western Europe Are BEVs

Over 10% Of Smart & Nissan Sales In Western Europe Are BEVs

57 M BY MARK KANE 2

The transformation to BEVs progresses

Sales data compiled by industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de) reveals all-electric car sales share out of the overall result for particular brands in Western Europe in January 2019. The results are quite interesting and sometimes surprising.

The highest share of over 13% is noted by smart, but it’s hard to say whether smart can be satisfied when the brand soon will go all-electric in Europe, which would be a serious threat to sales volume.

Of course, the all-electric only brand Tesla is at 100%.

The second with a double-digit share is Nissanabove 10%. There is a high probability that Nissan will improve with the new Nissan LEAF e+ from summer 2019 on.

More sales reports
In January 2019, Plug-In EV Car Sales In Europe Increased By 28%
Electric Car Sales Up 47% In Europe In 2018
In 2018 Nissan Sold In Europe 40,699 LEAFs

The biggest surprise is, however, that Hyundai is already third with 8% in January! The South Korean brand is limited by production constraints, which means that there is potential for >10% without any changes to the offer or new models.

Then we see Renault, below 6% and BMW at 4%, followed by Kia below 4%. Jaguar moves towards 3%, while Volkswagen is at 2%.

Categories: Hyundai, Nissan, Sales, Smart

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Over 10% Of Smart & Nissan Sales In Western Europe Are BEVs"

newest oldest most voted
Najeeb

10 pc is the yipping pont for any automaker. After 10 it wont take long to go over 50%

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
Alex

Nissan used to sell very few cars in Europe… before the qasqai that was an hit… Still it’s just one model. Not to make smaller leaf sales that should be praised.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago