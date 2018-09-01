Smart Fortwo EQ Cabrio Tested By Autogefühl: Video
smart fortwo EQ cabrio is the smallest and only electric convertible on the market.
Weather maybe wasn’t best for shooting a convertible test drive review, but this sort of weather is common in Copenhagen, Denmark. Anyways, the all-electric smart fortwo EQ cabrio, now with the obligatory EQ sign, seems pretty slick in black-red.
The EQ cabrio is significantly more expensive than the gasoline version (some €25,000), but if you live is a sunny state with limited parking space in the city, driving an open-top smart could be a daily de-stresser.
Autogefühl definitely prefers the cabrio EQ over the coupe and considers convertible and electric a fantastic match.
smart fortwo EQ spec:
In the latter part of the video there are other sustainability topics covered like electric boats:
53:56 Go Boat electric leisure boats in Copenhagen Interview: Kasper Eich-Romme, co-founder
57:00 HH Ferries going electric between Helsingor and Helsingborg Interview: Jorgen Damgaard, Senior Master
1:03:07 Sustainable public interiors @ Green Furniture Concept Interview: Johan Berhin, founder & designer
1:07:47 Orestad, Copenhagen, new city quarter Interview: Bo Christiansen, Architect
“convertible and electric a fantastic match”
I would like to convert a 328 convertible to EV.
In my city I can’t make 10 steps without seeing a Smart. They are everywhere. But sadly only the gasoline version. Even though they are tiny cars designed for cities and not the highway (they can still go on it), which make them theoretically perfect for the EV market.