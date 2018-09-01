Smart Fortwo EQ Cabrio Tested By Autogefühl: Video

5 H BY MARK KANE

smart fortwo EQ cabrio is the smallest and only electric convertible on the market.

Weather maybe wasn’t best for shooting a convertible test drive review, but this sort of weather is common in Copenhagen, Denmark. Anyways, the all-electric smart fortwo EQ cabrio, now with the obligatory EQ sign, seems pretty slick in black-red.

The EQ cabrio is significantly more expensive than the gasoline version (some €25,000), but if you live is a sunny state with limited parking space in the city, driving an open-top smart could be a daily de-stresser.

Autogefühl definitely prefers the cabrio EQ over the coupe and considers convertible and electric a fantastic match.

smart fortwo EQ spec:

In the latter part of the video there are other sustainability topics covered like electric boats: