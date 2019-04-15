Smart Plug-In Buys: The Best EV And PHEV Deals For April

17 M BY WADE MALONE

CarsDirect ranks some of the best deals on electric vehicles this month.

Electric vehicle owners know that their EVs and PHEVs are money savers. While most plug-ins have a higher MSRP than an equivalent ICE vehicle, an electric car can actually save owners thousands over the lifetime of the vehicle. One factor is of course lower fuel and maintenance costs. Another obvious financial benefit are the state and federal incentives for purchasing an electric vehicle. But those aren’t the only money saving benefits.

For patient buyers, dealer and manufacturer incentives can take thousands off of the price of an EV. Especially for those living in a CARB state. CarsDirect has gathered together some of the best deals on green vehicle buys in the United States for April. The website focused primarily on higher volume vehicles with wide availability, although they do list enticing lease deals for lower volume cars like the Clarity Electric and the Kia Soul EV. If you can find them.

Here are some of their top electric vehicle buys for the month of April:

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

There are currently several offers when financing a Chevy Bolt EV including a 15% discount for savings as high as $6,560 on a Premier model. If you’d prefer, Chevrolet is also offering 0% APR for 72 months for “qualified buyers”. These offers are available through April 30th.

National lease deals are less enticing this month, with an effective cost of $585. However, CARB state buyers can find more attractive lease deals.

2019 Honda Clarity Electric

The Honda Clarity Electric has one of the lowest all electric ranges of any electric vehicle on the road today. It is only fitting that it also sports one of the lowest cost monthly leases available at an effective cost of just $249/month. But with limited range and limited availability even in West Coast states, these will not be flying off the lots in huge quantities.

Just keep in mind that Honda will not allow you to purchase the vehicle. So don’t get too attached.

2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

The Kia Niro PHEV LX has an effective cost of only $332 / month, making it one of the most affordable plug-in hybrid leases thanks to monthly incentives. Kia Incentives vary by trim, with the LX eligible for $4,743 lease cash, the EX at $4,943 and the EX Premium at $5,043. These incentives seem to be nationwide, although model availability is limited in many states.

For a complete list of EV and PHEV lease deals, check out the link below.

Source: CarsDirect