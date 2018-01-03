Nissan LEAF Slide Confirms 225-Plus Mile Range, $35,000 Price Tag For 60-kWh 2019 Model
It now seems that what we reported some 4 months back is being verified as truth by Nissan.
Sources, including some of our own, had previously let it be known that the upcoming 60-kWh Nissan LEAF would return 225-plus miles of EPA range, but it wasn’t until just recently that we’ve been able to let loose the intel directly from Nissan.
The slide above shows the automaker’s intent with the 2019 LEAF. As you can see, it’ll be positioned range-wise against the likes of the base Tesla Model 3 and the Chevrolet Bolt.
The remaining question is price. While the slide says $35k+, we believe Nissan will undercut both of the listed competitors, if only by a bit.
Previously, Nissan’s executive vice president of global sales and marketing Daniele Schillaci, answered a question regarding range for the 60-kWh LEAF. His response was simply “more than 225 mile range.” He added “EPA” to that response and that’s precisely what we see in the slide.
As for timing for the 2019 LEAF with 225-plus miles of range, that’s anyone’s guess right now. It’s likely a bit further out than we’d like it to be, especially when you consider that the 2018 LEAF still has yet to arrive at dealerships in the U.S.
Grinning Schillaci says that bigger battery Leaf “will have more than 225 mile range.” pic.twitter.com/2N5krNrMUq
— Bertel Schmitt 🎩🎩 (@BertelSchmitt) September 7, 2017
Nissan slide published by PushEVs
56 responses to "Nissan LEAF Slide Confirms 225-Plus Mile Range, $35,000 Price Tag For 60-kWh 2019 Model"
If Chevy had wanted to sell a lot of Bolts they should have offered a 40kWh version for 30K from the get go. They misjudged consumer’s willingness to pay for range.
No, they planned to build 30K units in 2017 and It looks like they did exactly as planned.
Your statement does not contradict gas bags.
I think you’re both right.
GM wanted to move as many Bolts needed to cover credits, and no more.
GM doesn’t need 30K/year to cover its compliance requirement as you claims. It only needs less than 4K per year with the Bolt range to fulfill its “current” requirement.
And it currently has enough credits thru 2019.
They didn’t sell 30K they built about 30k and sold about 25k and only about 20k were in CARB states. All of which supports the supposition that they really didn’t want to sell to hat many regardless .
They (sort of) tried that with the Spark EV…Towards the end of production, they were liquidating them with unbelievable lease deals and was one of the few GM leases to ever offer an unlimited mileage option…
GM EV-ed the ICE Spark, they apparently tried to do the same with the Sonic Hatchback, had that been done it would have been thousands less…
GM developed an entirely new global BEV-specific platform (the BEV-II) for the Bolt and other future compact BEVs (two new Bolt-platform-based CUVs due out in the next 18 months). According to Josh Tavel, the Bolt’s Chief Engineer, the Bolt shares just a handful of parts with the Sonic. They did design the platform to be compatible with much of the same assembly tooling as the Sonic’s Gamma II platform so they could share the same assembly line.
http://gmauthority.com/blog/gm/gm-platforms/gm-bev-2-platform/
GM doesn’t want to sell a lot of Bolts.
The argument that GM just wants to sell Bolts as compliance cars is completely discounted. GM has set a firm course on ev development and stuck to it. The Bolt was no rush job as it was completely based on the Volt, designed by 2008. I expected the Bolt earlier in fact but the hybrid manufacturing plant was genius and puts Tesla to shame!
GM will continue introducing new ev models and variants at a rate Tesla could only dream of.
I’m sure you are right (for now) but if they don’t want to sell them then what is the point? How often do you see the Bolt or even the Volt advertised compared to other offerings?
Hmmm, I don’t see anywhere that Nissan confirmed the price… did I miss something?
At the left of the first photo. Where says >200mi $35K+ , we will see what this “+” means..
60kW @ $35k will probably be the SV trim. I’m betting SL trim will be $38-40k, similar to Bolt EV base/premiere version spread.
So basically pay the difference between an air cooled battery pack and a thermally controlled one = one way to look at it.
With LEAF we get a more padded interior, and ACC. Look for the spendier versions of 60kwh LEAF to have a bit larger touchscreen in the center stack, I’m thinkin’…
Until LEAF gets a cooled and heated battery, I’m of the mind it’s best as a lease, not a purchase. Look to Tesla for resale value, because a high tide raises all ships, so to speak.
Bolt, i3 and other Evs without a T on the hood have a poor record at resale time. Great for us looking to pick up a screamin’ deal on the secondary market.
But the Leaf has a heat pump, right? In that case you could split it nicely saying Bolt for warm climates, Leaf for cold ones. Frankly I’m not desperate for battery cooling, as long as the car can still charge at a decent rate after a few hours on the highway. If it gets as bad as the e-Golf, down below 20 kW even in cold weather (see Bjorn’s video) then I’m with you: bring on the liquid cooling!
Nope.
Also potentially exciting not on the slide
ATM – new pack; new supplier — probably ATM
Higher HP for Bolt level performance.
GM better get that Buick EV announced with a decent cargo space and wider comfortable seats to match up
Two questions. How will they stuff a 60 KWH pack into the new Leaf? Will this new battery pack have a TMS, and if not what has Nissan done to overcome the need for the TMS?
There was an article recently on another site that suggested the long range Leaf would have TMS and the battery would be made by LG Chem. They had this same slide, so it could be legit information.
They have a TMS, just not a good one. Liquid Thermal Management is superior, they don’t have that, just a fan some bigger fins to dissipate heat.
No, the Leaf doesn’t even have fans. Passive air cooling = vents only.
The LEAF pack has no vents. It’s hermetically sealed.
Without active thermal management the Leaf refresh is DOA. It’s a good price but with the battery issues it’s a non starter.
But, we don’t know it won’t, do we? I’ve heard no information either way. If Nissan indeed has a 60 kWh battery with no thermal management, that truly would be groundbreaking.
DOA if no TMS
Isn’t it selling well so far?
Not among the TMS loving crowd. 😀
It is leasing well for those people who aren’t planning to keep it longer than 3 years.
Those who buys would prefer a good TMS system.
Those who lease doesn’t give a darn about it.
Well, I would love the 40kwh battery but if Nissan can bring in the 60 kph battery for 35k then I think I will wait.
No TMS no sale!
No Sale, But Very lease worthy
Will it have fast DC charging comparable to the Tesla Model 3?
Comparable to the Model 3 SR? Probably. Maybe a bit faster, but not by much.
Comparable to the Model 3 LR? Unlikely.
At best, the 60 kWh Leaf will have an average charge rate of 70-80 kW to 80%. Apparently, DC charger manufacturers are struggling to push CHAdeMO past 200 A, which will limit the Leaf’s charging rate.
Stick a fork in CHAdeMO!
Metaphorically. Doing so literally would be inadvisable.
So if Nissan delivers this 60 kWh Leaf in a year, it is only a little more than 2 years behind the launch of the (LG Chem inside) Chevy Bolt.
The (LG Chem inside) Nissan Leaf with a 60kWh battery, should be less expensive than the Bolt. If it runs above 35k, Tesla will have a hard time keeping up with new demand for the Base Model 3, when the existing orders are filled some time next year.
The difference is that with the LEAF you get a proper car. With the model 3 you get a metal box with an iPad glued in it.
You should get more sleep. Or change medication.
As David Letterman put it: “Stop cutting that Prozac in half. Take the whole thing.”
Seriously (some one out there) – The Model 3 is basically a modern BMW 3 series. Read up on some of the early owner reviews.
Range & price aren’t the only two considerations. In Most of the world, unlike the US, households have only one car.
I know several people for whom (like myself) the Model 3’s being a sedan rather than 2-box hatch is a dealbreaker… And one with a small, very awkwardly positioned trunk to boot (pun intended). (The cargo volume Tesla quotes includes the frunk, so the actual trunk is far smaller than typical for the midsize category, and so less usable.
Better late than never, but if it doesn’t have a temperature conditioned battery its up for grabs its performance/longevity in extreme weather.
Buyers will want to peruse the warranty very carefully.
I lost interest in the initial leaf since the battery warranty on the leaf initially at least, was basically non-existent. If you carefully read the agreement – Nissan wasn’t legally responsible for anything.
I was going to get the $12,000 free replacement warranty with my Roadster, but complained that the warranty put all the responsibility on me and Tesla had to do essentially nothing.
The Tesla Rep HAD THEIR LEGAL DEPT REWRITE THE AGREEMENT (!!!). But it still wasn’t attractive enough for me so I never took it.
I mention this to say its not just one company that you have to watch the wording of the warranty.
I miss Hyundai KONA-EV and BMW I3 on this chart.
their pitiful EV range does not make them a competitor.
The I3 is NOT ~$29k — heck, they are not even ~$35k
I hope they bring 3 phase charging as well with the bigger battery. Home charging at 6,6kw is lousy. 11kw with 3 phase is perfect for normal charging
Maybe they want to limit charging because of the pathetic air cooled battery?
Its not even air cooled. The pack is fairly insulated.
Right… DC quick charging charges at 400-500 volts and 95 amps. 46,000 watts.
There’s absolutely no way that going from 6.6kW to 11kW charging would matter to the battery. There are people who have added additional chargers on board and charge at 14kW.
Now, going to 11kW charging has the problem of being 45A at 240V so you can’t plug that EVSE into a 14-50 plug, you’d have to pull larger wire and have a higher amperage breaker. I’m already at 6AWG Romex, 50A breaker. I can safely charge up to 9.6kW.
What advantage does 3 phase charging offer? Wouldn’t you have to go to a new connector to get 3 phase charging? The J1772 only has 3 pins for the main charging current and 1 is ground.
Also, where are you going to charge with 3 phase power? You don’t have 3 phase in residential applications.
Many residential electrical services in the EU have 3-phase power. So many EV’s in Europe have on-board chargers that can accept 3 phase power.
The EU uses a “Mennekes” Type 2 charge connector that have the pins for both single and 3 phase AC.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Type_2_connector
Interesting. I still don’t see the advantage of a 3 phase EVSE over a single phase EVSE… A Kilowatt is a Kilowatt and if you’re pulling 50 amps you need the same size wire.
Single-phase AC still need 2 wires, 3-phase needs 3 but gives you a 71% increase in Power for a 50% increase in wiring.
If you like learn more about 3-phase Power the wikipedia article is a good starting point.
For that price, if they do an active thermal management and 60kWh, I will be buying a 2019 Leaf. I love my 2016, I just wish it had more range and active thermal management. That battery gets hot sometimes!
I’d really bet Nissan’s 60 kWh pack will have active liquid-cooling. The engineers would have to suspend reality or have some really secret ultra-high temperature cell material to not actively-cool a pack that big.
To handle the 50-60 kW charge rates required to be competitive with the Bolt & Model 3 and put it in a compact battery package, the Leaf 60 kWh pack will have to have active thermal management to not cook the cells. Air cooling or natural-cooling just won’t work when you have 3-4 kW of continuous heat building up in the pack.
True, plus they’re supposedly switching to LG chem. They manufacture the packs for GM and the Bolt has active thermal management.
Great news.
If they price it at 35K, then it will compel GM to reduce the price of Bolt and also force Tesla to produce more base models at 35K.
But Nissan should also consider selling AWD version and rebadge Leaf as Crossover.
Meanwhile a dealership in Sacramento has put MY-2018 Leaf for sale with very little details.