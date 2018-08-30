Skoda Vision RS Concept: Paris Videos Galore

5 H BY MARK KANE

Skoda Vision RS Concept focuses on performance and emotive new design.

Škoda presents at the 2018 Paris Motor Show its spectacular-looking plug-in hybrid concept – Skoda Vision RS – that apparently heralds design language of new models from the Czech brand (Rapid successor for sure).

The Vision RS will remain just a study, but several plug-ins are coming within a few years and that is very good news as Skoda targets affordable cars with a good value to money ratio, which could open electrification to a wider customer base than in the case of Volkswagen (parent company).

A look into the future with the ŠKODA VISION RS

The ŠKODA VISION RS concept study demonstrates how ŠKODA envisages future sporty RS models and also a future compact vehicle. The ŠKODA VISION RS combines the sportiness of an emotive new design language with a high degree of sustainability by using recycled carbon fibre and vegan materials, for example. Apart from the carbon fibre, a high-tech material that is well known from motorsport, the interior is also dominated by cut crystal glass that is illuminated and animated. The electric powertrain guarantees driving dynamics and efficiency.

Skoda Vision RS Concept spec:

up to 70 km (43.5 miles) of all-electric range

of all-electric range 13 kWh battery (9.9 kWh usable)

battery (9.9 kWh usable) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.1 seconds

210 km/h (130 mph) top speed

system output: 242bhp – 148bhp from 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 75 kW from electric motor

charging: in 2.5 hour

4.3 m long, 1.8 m wide and 1.4 m high. It has a 2.6 m wheelbase

boot space of 430 litres

6 photos