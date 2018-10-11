Skoda Vision E Electric Will Be Offered In SUV Form

22 M BY MARK KANE

Skoda Vision E to spawn as SUV and coupe.

Skoda intends to make use of the Volkswagen’s MEB platform in new electric models based on the Vision E concept from 2017. As it turns out, the production version will be available in two body styles: SUV and coupe.

Market launch is expected in late 2021, after the e-Citigo (Skoda’s version of Volkswagen e-up!) at relatively affordable prices from £28,000 (€32,000). The range is expected at 500 km (310 miles).

The concept apparently “gives a very good idea of what the EV will look like.”

Škoda Vision E spec:

500 km (310 miles) of range

180 km/h (112 mph) top speed

all-wheel drive, dual motor, 225 kW peak

11 kW three-phase on-board charger

DC fast charging capability (0-80% in 30 minutes)

Source: Autocar