Škoda Teases New Interior For Vision iV Concept

The all-electric concept study VISION iV offers an outlook on the interior of the first ŠKODA based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB). The traditional centre tunnel is not used – so the ŠKODA designers used the possibilities of the new MEB platform to create a spacious and innovative interior. For example, they reconfigured the layout of the instrument panel and centre console. Between the driver and the passenger seat, the VISION iV offers plenty of storage space on the lowest level, above which there is a centre console that is particularly easy to reach for the driver and front passenger. Two mobile phones, which can be wirelessly integrated into the infotainment and operating system, can be placed in the console while they charge inductively.

The instrument panel consists of two levels whose lines and decorative stitching draw inspiration from the front of the vehicle. The large free-standing screen appears to hover centrally above the instrument panel, in front of which there is a ledge for the hand that operates the touch screen. The steering wheel has also been redesigned, now featuring two spokes and ‘ŠKODA’ in block capitals in place of the familiar ŠKODA logo.

ŠKODA is taking another step towards electromobility with the VISION iV. Over the next four years, the Czech carmaker will be investing around two billion euros in alternative drive systems and new mobility services. The brand will have introduced ten electrified models by the end of 2022.