Skoda Shows Off Vision RS Plug-In Hybrid

The video invites the viewer into the studio in the Czech capital, not far from Prague Castle, Charles Bridge, the Dancing House and Žofín Palace. The first designs for the future ŠKODA models are not only being drawn up at the design studio in Česana / Mladá Boleslav, but also in the inspiring environment and atmosphere of a Prague art nouveau building at Masarykovo nábřeží.
A ŠKODA designer skilfully sketches a sporting and airy interior with seemingly floating seats, carbon and crystal glass, striking light effects and stylistic references to motor sport. The ŠKODA VISION RS is brilliant white, underlining its clean drive technology and sustainably sourced materials.
Crystal glass, carbon and references to motor sport
The elongated instrument panel with carbon elements picks up the symmetrical contours of the radiator grille. The decor of the VISION RS consists of handmade and specially cut crystal from the Czech glass manufacturer Lasvit. The instrument panel features special RS design animations and is illuminated by lighting effects that interact with the infotainment system touch screen.
The centre console of the VISION RS in space-frame design with integrated shift-by-wire operation of the DSG is made entirely of carbon. Also used for the decorative elements, door panels and seats, this high-tech material creates a direct link to the world of motor racing. The special loop-shaped door handles are reminiscent of racing cars; storage compartments with elastic rubber bands are “simply clever”. In addition to a sporty appearance, sustainability is another key element of the ŠKODA VISION RS. For example, the carbon fibres consist of 100% recycled polyester, with the seat covers made from vegan Alcantara.
It’s far too late for concepts for the likes of Skoda…
It is more or less the preview of the next car they’re making.. So I don’t see why it is too late. They will make, and sell a model very similar to this. As for a pure EV, they will use the MEB platform from VW.
Even though EVs are on the rise, there will be sold a lot more ICE and hybrid cars in the next few years.
With the MEB platform (and other platforms from different manufacturers), prices will come down, and volume will eventually be larger then ICE models.
Would be great if hybrids could run on 100% electric for at least 75km.. in winter.
BEVs will overtake Hybrids by 2023, at the latest.
So Skoda is recycling the Passat GTE platform. Would be a shame to let it go to waste if a few more cars can be build on it.