Skoda Shows Off Vision RS Plug-In Hybrid

Škoda hints at a plug-in hybrid concept.

Škoda will present at the upcoming Paris Motor Show an all-new concept of sporty compact car – the Skoda Vision RS Concept.

It’s a plug-in hybrid with up to 70 km (43.5 miles) of all-electric range. The “RS” refers to “Rallye Sport” used for rally prototypes since 1974 and on for exceptionally powerful versions of cars since 2000.

“The ŠKODA VISION RS heralds the future of the Czech brand’s compact cars. As they modelled this car, the team of designers drew some of their inspiration from ŠKODA’s fêted past and 117-year tradition of motorsport. Take a look at how the shapes of the VISION RS concept were born. The crisply cut outlines and low headlights underscore the dynamic look of the vehicle’s fascia. The rear section is dominated by a diffuser and an aerodynamically optimised roof spoiler. In the development of the car, the designers paid particular attention to its aerodynamics.”

According to Autocar, the Czech manufacturer (part of Volkswagen Group) is planning to launch a plug-in hybrid Rapid hatchback, and the concept is the first try. A conventional version is scheduled for 2019, while the PHEV “vRS” will follow.

Skoda Vision RS Concept spec:

up to 70 km (43.5 miles) of all-electric range

of all-electric range 13 kWh battery

battery 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.1 seconds

210 km/h (130 mph) top speed

system output: 242bhp – 148bhp from 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 101bhp from electric motor

charging: in 2.5 hour

4.3 m long, 1.8 m wide and 1.4 m high. It has a 2.6 m wheelbase

boot space of 430 litres

ŠKODA VISION RS reveals interior

The ŠKODA VISION RS concept has given us a glimpse into its interior, where sportiness is combined with environmentally friendliness. Take a look at how the interior gained its features.

Press release:

ŠKODA releases design video and interior sketches of VISION RS › ŠKODA VISION RS interior combines sportiness and sustainability

› Video offers a glimpse at the interior design of the concept car

› Sporty compact study celebrates its world premiere at the Paris Motor Show 2018 Mladá Boleslav, 6 September 2018 – The ŠKODA VISION RS gives an outlook on the future of the ŠKODA RS models. The design sketches offer a first impression of the concept study’s interior before the official world premiere at the Paris Motor Show in October. In addition, a video shows the innovative interior – with vegan and sustainably produced materials – taking shape in a Prague design studio. The video invites the viewer into the studio in the Czech capital, not far from Prague Castle, Charles Bridge, the Dancing House and Žofín Palace. The first designs for the future ŠKODA models are not only being drawn up at the design studio in Česana / Mladá Boleslav, but also in the inspiring environment and atmosphere of a Prague art nouveau building at Masarykovo nábřeží. A ŠKODA designer skilfully sketches a sporting and airy interior with seemingly floating seats, carbon and crystal glass, striking light effects and stylistic references to motor sport. The ŠKODA VISION RS is brilliant white, underlining its clean drive technology and sustainably sourced materials. Crystal glass, carbon and references to motor sport

The elongated instrument panel with carbon elements picks up the symmetrical contours of the radiator grille. The decor of the VISION RS consists of handmade and specially cut crystal from the Czech glass manufacturer Lasvit. The instrument panel features special RS design animations and is illuminated by lighting effects that interact with the infotainment system touch screen. The centre console of the VISION RS in space-frame design with integrated shift-by-wire operation of the DSG is made entirely of carbon. Also used for the decorative elements, door panels and seats, this high-tech material creates a direct link to the world of motor racing. The special loop-shaped door handles are reminiscent of racing cars; storage compartments with elastic rubber bands are “simply clever”. In addition to a sporty appearance, sustainability is another key element of the ŠKODA VISION RS. For example, the carbon fibres consist of 100% recycled polyester, with the seat covers made from vegan Alcantara.

