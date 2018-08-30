Skeptical Tesla Bull Drives Model 3 Performance And Changes Tune
This Tesla bull, while increasingly skeptical, is now on board due to a Tesla Model 3 Performance test drive.
We’ve talked much about Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas in the past. However, lately, he’s been more and more skeptical about Tesla. Though he’s still known as a bull, it’s been hard to gather exactly how he feels about the Silicon Valley automaker. However, most often, he’s been relaying his increasing doubts.
Yes, Jonas had become a bit more of a Tesla skeptic recently, but then he drove a Model 3 Performance and it seemed to be a turning point for him. According to Teslarati, he said that the M3P shows “positive momentum for electric cars as a whole.” He shared:
Frankly, our enjoyment of the high-spec version of the Model 3 took us by surprise. It’s hard to say how much this matters. But it matters.
Jonas believes that Tesla is working as hard as it possibly can to crank out these cars and the situation is improving exponentially. He also says that in terms of value-per-dollar, the Model 3 Performance is the best car in the automaker’s current lineup.
Although Morgan Stanley has remained positive about Tesla stock, Jonas pulled price targets down significantly in May, from $376 to $291. He also dropped his long-term operating profit margin forecast by nearly five percent. Jonas has made it clear as of late that he is now more conservative when it comes to Tesla stock, mostly due to Model 3 production bottlenecks. He said (via Teslarati):
The challenges in ramping up Model 3 production reflect fundamental issues of vehicle design, manufacturing process, and automation levels that can weigh against the profitability of the vehicle.
In addition, Jonas said that Tesla would probably need to raise money once again.
Now, after all the recent success with Model 3 production and deliveries, in addition to Jonas’ impressive test drive and positive note to investors, perhaps he’ll become much more bullish once again.
Source: Teslarati
TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE
I love hearing headlines like this. At the end of the argument over numbers, Tweets, production, etc, it’s still only about the product. It’s a good product, regardless of how hard the anti-campaign tries to tell the public that the product is poor.
No, it‘s about the numbers in the end.
Selling $1 for 90 cents is an excellent product for the consumer – lines around the block, but not viable for the producer.
All large car makers (will) have excellent EVs by 202X.
It‘s an open question if Tesla can even get there (financial liquidity etc.).
When you say that a bull ”changes tune” it makes it sound like he’s now “bearish”. I think the title is misleading
Was afraid of that. But the title starts with skeptical. So it’s implied that he is no longer skeptical. Titles can’t tell all or be too long or no one would read the story. As soon as people open the story it’s pretty clear.
Anyone that drives any EV including PHEV are sampling the future. I’ll never go back to a HEMI or any V-8. On my 3rd plug-in.
I test drove a Model 3 performance last week.
Its a good car. I think I was doing 60 on a long highway on-ramp and I didn’t even check myself. It is just that smooth and fast.