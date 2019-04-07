SK Innovation To Build New Battery Separator Plant In Poland

8 M BY MARK KANE

SK Innovation secures supplies of battery separators for lithium-ion batteries

SK Innovation announced a new battery separator plant to be built in Poland, in the southern part of the country (Województwo Śląskie), as part of a plan to establish a global production base and become a leader in the separator market. The project will be led by a new subsidiary SK hi-tech battery materials Poland Sp. z o.o.

Localization of the 270,000 sqm site is a stone’s throw from the LG Chem plant (also in Poland), as well as not far from SK Innovation battery plant in Hungary, rumored plant in Germany and other battery factories in this part of Europe (Samsung SDI in Hungary, announced CATL plant in Germany).

The investment of €335 million ($376 million) is set to begin in Q3 2019 and the factory will be completed in Q3 2021, reaching an annual output of:

340 million square meters of LiBS

130 million square meters of CCS (ceramic coating)

Together with 360 million square meters of LiBS per year plant in Jeungpyeong, Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea and 500 million square meters of LiBS plant in China, the total output of LiBS to be 1.2 billion square meters per year.

More from the press release: