Simple Ways To Extend Your Tesla Model 3 Battery Life

JUN 4 2018 BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

These tips will help your Tesla Model 3 battery last as long as possible.

Battery life is a significant consideration if you’re planning to purchase an EV or already own one. This is not because the batteries tend to wear out quickly, although some degrade faster than others. Instead, it’s about knowing the best ways to assure that your battery maintains its full capacity (and your range) for as long as possible. Additionally, when it does eventually degrade to any noticeable level, you can only hope that you did all you could to extend its health and lifespan.

Batteries in Tesla vehicles don’t have a reputation for degrading rapidly. In fact, there have been many accounts of these batteries maintaining a very high percentage of the original capacity at well over 100,000 miles. One report points to a Model S with 200,000 miles and only 6 percent degradation and another Model S with 250,000 miles and only 7 percent degradation. We can only assume that these owners took impeccable care of their batteries.

While we don’t know for certain how the Tesla Model 3 battery will fare, the same steps should be taken to promote battery life. According to Battery University, as well as several other sources, these are three best practices:

10% to 90% is a good range to keep your battery within

Charging speed should not be too slow or too fast, but ideal

Small charges are better than big charges

Watch the video to learn exactly how these practices are defined and how to properly follow them. LivingTesla provides an in-depth tutorial on how to use your Model 3 touch screen to achieve the best results.