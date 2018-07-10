Siemens CEO Says German Automakers Must Take Control Of EV Revolution
18 H BY VANJA KLJAIĆ 77
Siemens AG CEO Joe Kaeser issued a stark warning to Germany’s carmakers
It seems the negativity surrounding the German car industry is getting deeper. In a recent bout with reporters, Siemens AG CEO, Joe Kaeser, issued a stark warning to the industry: if the German car makers don’t grab proverbial bull – representing the electric vehicle revolution – by the horns, there will be dire consequences for the German industry. Kaeser went even deeper with his dark predictions, sounding the alarm for Germany as a country in general – after all, the car industry plays a big role in the country’s wealth and political stability.
“We’ll still have cars in the streets, but they won’t be electric, they’ll be burning,” Kaeser told reporters late Monday. “The success of Germany depends on this one industry.
With over half a decade of running the country’s second-biggest company under his belt, Kaeser can confidently use his position to address the political and industrial changes that are sweeping through Europe’s biggest economy. The raging populism and unsavvy political and business decisions in both Germany and the rest of the EU were targets of his comments. Kaeser urged the car manufacturers – which form the backbone of the German economy – to take big steps in adding greater automation levels to German factories.
While this may signal a loss of jobs, the hard cuts need to be made in order to keep the German economy healthy & stable. Switches are being made to greener technologies and the traditional industries are finding themselves unable to compete for the long-term in this challenging market. Even Kaeser is faced with the immediate threat of cutting thousands of jobs in Germany and shutting a local factory at Goerlitz, all due to a sharp decline in demand for power plant turbines. The same is happening for their rival General Electric. Add the current trade war fallout, and the future for the biggest German industrial companies seems at risk altogether.
For Kaeser, all these problems would seem minuscule to the wider issues and layoffs resulting from the German car industry not managing to get in line with the current trends. According to him, it is paramount for the German car industry to make the technological transformation to electric and self-driving vehicles.
Adding to the issue are the German carmakers Volkswagen AG, BMW AG, and Daimler AG, all faced with the hefty fines & fallout stemming from the diesel emissions scandals. Even though the fines are steep, they can be soaked in by the German car makers without too much hassle. But, losing their top-level managers due to jail sentences and firings may be a tougher pill to swallow. While Siemens AG doesn’t produce cars directly, they are a large car industry supplier. The company is responsible for various vehicle parts and production factory automation equipment.
In turn, a possible collapse of the German car industry would mean a dire effect on Siemens in the long run as well.
Source: Auto News
Categories: BMW, Daimler, Mercedes, Volkswagen
Leave a Reply
77 Comments on "Siemens CEO Says German Automakers Must Take Control Of EV Revolution"
Yes, somebody has to build overpriced unreliable electrics. Without the Germans what will happen to the auto lift industry not to mention the sale of bad coffee and cheap donuts and danish?
Great story bro.
Clearly you’re seeing the world from only a negative perspective.
The glass is Either., “Half Full” 0r “Half Empty” ……….Depending on your perspective …
At least the seats will be comfortable LOL
feel free to step up and show them how it is done…
I would rather drive a German EV than a Chinese EV – Given that there is less labor in producing an EV, the price difference should not be significant.
The German Car Will Always Cost More Money ,No Matter What , “Because it’s German” …Not Because It’s Better
That has been true for decades. They make overpriced garbage, and lock people out of the market.
The term garbage is subjective
I drive one Japanese car and one German. I like them both for many different reasons.
No automaker is locking any potential customers out of the market. If you can afford the car, you can buy one. If you can’t afford the car, you have locked yourself out.
If you can’t afford the car, your economic situation has locked you out.
/fixed it for you
I’ve Been Driving Mercedes for close to a Quarter Century . I think they’re Pretty Good Quality Cars And Much Much Better than anything The NA Big 3 Could Ever Even Dream of Producing ., but The Purchase Price , Parts Prices & Maintenance Cost are…. “Nothing Short Of Ridiculous” !
In Germany you can’t just dump all your waste straight into the local storm drain/river. So, no, the costs will be higher. At least to the buyer, maybe not to the Chinese citizen.
Most of the waste rises into the air we all breathe. That makes them cheaper, but still eligible for green car awards (so long as they don’t get caught).
It’s only just beginning. Even months ago, one could witness panels of parties bound to the status quo. Siemens is in this stack, at many levels (like injectors). If you know the injector suppliers, and who makes the best ones, and can charge for that knowledge, you still make money….so long as the market needs injectors. The power train consultant, the auto re-marketer, etc., all need to believe this isn’t happening.
Closing the barn door after the horse is gone.
🐎 …Out of here !
EV penetration is still a rounding error. The whole game is practically still on the clock.
He clearly smells what is straight ahead…
“Smell bloody ice do you?”
When the world’s largest market is reaching 5% and at a pace of doubling that number per year your time is running out pretty fast….
Lol.
Do work for trump?
More likely a Russian troll farm. The Russian economy is largely dependent on selling fossil fuel…
@Seven Electrics said: “EV penetration is still a rounding error…”
—————
Lol…
@Seven Ectrics- How does it feel to be 290% wrong about something?
BWAHAHAHAHAHA THAT IS THE FUNNIEST THING I HAVE HEARD FROM THE GERMANS SO FAR!!! OMG
It’s not funny.
It’s serious sh*t ‼️
I think the German, and European people in general, are progressive enough to see the benefits of EVs versus ICEVs and are willing to make changes as needed. Recent announcements of heavy investments in EVs are indication of such willingness. What worries me is on this side of the world where the Detroit “Big 3” are still doing “business as usual” with their archaic ICE mentality.
Ford has figured it out a bit to late.
Dodge is in complete denial.
GM not far behind.
GM has arguably the best EV tech in the industry. Yes “arguably” better than Tesla’s, also can be argued the other way. Regardless it’s really good. So saying they’re in denial/behind/whatever is just ridiculous. They’re not trying to sell EVs, true, but they certainly haven’t fallen behind on technology. Furthermore, up until now they were neck and neck with Tesla for who would run out of the tax credit first.
I really don’t understand how people can post this sort of nonsense.
U can also argue that Tata has the best car tech, but we also know that is false.
GM does not hold a candle to trsla., But, I think GM is probably ahead of all other ice car makers.
Exactly, GM has been at the forefront on PHEVs and EVs. They never forgot what they learned with the EV1 (including the PHEV prototype variants). That’s why they were able to come out strong with the Volt in late 2010. It’s only just now that some competitors are making PHEVs even close to as good as the Gen1 Volt was back then.
They got a solid BEV out the door with well over 200 mile range, at a good price point, two years ago. It’s yet to be matched (no other 200+ miles BEV available at its price point today).
As for a comparison with Tesla, they have nice cars. But, they’re still playing catch-up with the actual manufacturing of cars. Something GM, and the other real car manufacturers have been doing for over 100 years. Even Elon just recently stated that he just now considers Tesla a real car manufacturer. I think his sentiment is premature, but it was nice to see him admit the truth that before now they were absolutely playing T-ball.
Sure Tesla is only now catching up on production.
But GMs EV production is a joke.
They make as many as they want to, and just said they’re ramping up. Since they actually know how to make cars, it’s not a big deal for them to vary production levels as the EV market matures.
GM does have a lot of tech but they have never laid out their future BEV plans or signed the big huge battery contracts like VW…
It would not surprise me if they have surprises…
GM buys LG powertrains.
GM „has“ the best EV tech?
🤣
Tesla buys Panasonic batteries, your point?
They outsourced production of a GM design. They could in-source it anytime they want.
And yes, their tech is excellent. That’s why Honda licensed Voltec for the PHEV Clarity.
Out of all of the legacy auto makers only Nissan/Renault appears to be doing more with EVs than VW, BMW and Mercedes from what I have seen in the companies laid out plans (and battery contracts) and it is not even close…
Ford??
FCA??
Toyota??
Honda??
Mazda??
and Even GM…
You’ve spelt the AAM lobby.
You forgot Subaru.
For buyers of many EV models the waiting lists are getting longer and longer. Demand is higher than the production capacity of car manufacturers can produce EV’s to feed (supply) the markets.
Large amounts of capital is being invested in the increase of production capacity. Therefore, the supply of EV’s will increase in the coming years.
In the mean time money has to be made with their ICE car business.
Anyway, the switch of their focus to EV’s could have been made faster.
Without Tesla, we would not even have come as far as we have come to this day.
“Anyway, the switch of their focus to EV’s could have been made faster.
Without Tesla, we would not even have come as far as we have come to this day.”
It’s sad to realise how much time, money, and effort legacy auto manufacturers have squandered through their policy of seeking to destroy the upstart Tesla, rather than developing their own abilities.
I agree with you about the “legacy” auto makers. I wish there were a lot fewer “Tesla killers” in the works and a LOT, LOT more “Toyota killing” EVs in the pipeline. Chevy did the right thing with the Bolt and I wish they had a vehicle available like the Hyundai Kona EV. It’s frustrating that the other makers have emulated Tesla’s business model by making only >$50K EVs and planning mainstream models later, if at all.
Actually, I think the legacy auto makers have up to now more ignored Tesla than anything else, other than supporting efforts in various States to mis-use laws intended to protect car dealerships from predatory financial practices by the auto makers; supporting efforts to mis-use those laws to block Tesla sales in the State.
Most of the “Tesla killer” descriptions come from reporters trying to spin articles about normal market competition as if there is a head-to-head struggle between two models of cars or between only two auto makers.
There is a real struggle in the marketplace, and that is between gasmobiles and plug-in EVs. It’s a pretty small struggle at the moment, with PEVs less than 2% of the market. But the outcome is inevitable, and I think most of the legacy auto company executives know that, even if most of them deny it in public statements.
I hope not. At this point in time the Chinese seem alot more open to evs than the Germans. It will take massive efforts on their part to catch up.
The Government in China is forcing them on the public so its not a fair comparison.
Likely China (the opaque and authoritarian government that is) is pushing its auto industry and citizens to EVs partly to reduce oil imports (or slow their growth) and shift the demand to electricity which is produced mostly by domestic coal.
They ARE also clearly aware of the real issues of climate change from CO2 production and the air pollution level in their cities caused in part by vehicles. Per a Wikipedia article on the Chinese electricity sector their long term plan (for the balance of this century) includes building 1000-1500 gigawatt size nuclear power plants to slowly displace coal and further electrify their economy. For a sense of scale, the US built about 100 nuclear plants that still provide about 20% of our electricity.
An all-coal mix, which China is far from, produces about the same CO2 as gasoline.
Well, the German gov forced German cars on their citizens so it works.
One in four Ford Mustangs are now* headed for China, the UK, or Germany.
Since the latest redesign with the gigantic world market in mind, exports have surged.
German customers have their own set of expectations, and you will only clinch a sale if they are met. As it should be.
*multiple concurrent new tariffs with all our major trading partners will end that. It’s no coincidence that the Canada-EU agreement for well-regulated, freer trade took seven years to reach.
They are not “forcing” them — though they certainly are providing much better incentives. Which is perfectly fair in my book.
Interestingly, you state; “It can be a good thing too, since the state can change a huge market quickly. Not possible in a western country in peace time.”, but go on to describe how Norway (a Western country) has done the ‘impossible’.
Maybe, if other Western governments actually take the issues of pollution, climate change, health, etc., seriously, huge markets COULD be changed quickly. . . before we resort the to war as a way of speeding things up!
It’s amazing how societies can knowingly destroy themselves.
Siemens just want to sell more of their plant control and manufacturing hardware and software.
It is a goldmine for Siemens, that make a lot of stuff for the auto industry, and their suppliers.
Yes, they are clearly driven by business opportunity with this — which gives it all the more weight, in a country where the profit of large industry is valued above anything else.
And in Other News, it appears that in Ontario, Canada, the New Conservative Government, of Doug Ford, does not want EV’s to get any more support, and wants us to continue driving ICE Vehicles, since “Effective Immediately”, ALL PLUGIN VEHICLE REBATES ARE CANCELLED!”
(Story on my other EV News Site: electrek.co)
Just how soon will he also follow up with his promised 10 cents per Litre “Gas Tax Reduction”, & how long before Oil Companies simply eat that up by raising the underlying Retail Gas Price?
So he is Canada’s Idiot, like Scott Pruit !
Maybe put some pressure on him through Social Media.
I don’t know that much about the subject, but some say that the Big Oil lobby is even stronger in Canada than it is here in the USA. Of course with the current Trumpian administration that may temporarily not be the case, but hopefully that is just a temporary aberration which will end along with El Trumpo’s hostile occupation of the White House.
It’s not surprising to see a conservative administration in Canada turn to support of Big Oil, and against subsidies for EVs.
Strong article. A needed sense of urgency. I remember the Mercedes stockholders disrupting the stockholders meeting with the same message. Ironically, Germany has moved more quickly towards sustainably and a cleaner grid than almost any country. Yet their automakers have been hesitant to abandon the cash cow. There is strong evidence, however, that they are finally beginning the shift.
Actually as they retire their Nuclear electricity plants they are being forced to burn more fossil fuels to replace this base load (electricity generation that works without interruption) capacity.
That’s a gross misrepresentation. “Base load” is obsolete in a high-renewable grid; what is needed to complement renewables is flexible generation, i.e. the exact opposite of “base load”.
The real issue is that Germany doesn’t *want* to retire their stinky coal plants, for pretty much the same terrible reasons as the US.
Yes, it’s a real tragedy that Germany has chosen to suddenly end its use of commercial nuclear power plants, without having any “green” energy generation to replace it with. That is driving up the cost of electricity even higher than it was, which sadly lessens the cost advantage of EVs over gasmobiles. 🙁
It’s also a real tragedy that China is the only country actively developing new, much safer Generation IV nuclear power plants. Nuclear power is non-polluting energy which we could be using right now, without having to wait for the price of “green” tech to come down. Sadly, the mass media has been so successful at promoting public hysteria over “RADIATION!!” that it’s politically impossible for politicians in the West to promote building new nuclear power plants, even using new truly fail-safe designs.
🙁 🙁 🙁
But there is a ray of hope: Even with little or no political backing, NuScale continues with its American pilot project for a small-scale fail-safe reactor:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesconca/2017/03/16/nuscales-small-modular-nuclear-reactor-keeps-moving-forward/#300c7e005456
Germany was investing in renewables early on, as long as they had a technological lead, and thus investments were benefiting local industry; but pretty much gave up on it after it began reaching meaningful capacity, thus threatening coal and nuclear profits. PV was hit particularly hard, since once PV production moved from Germany to China, they lost interest in supporting it. On-shore wind is also hit pretty hard, because (just like solar) it favours distributed generation by local coops, thus threatening the incumbents. Only thing that still sees meaningful investment is expensive offshore, since that can only be done by the big players, and thus doesn’t threaten the encumbents.
Welcome to German politics.
The problem is, that Germany is going to lose control of upper end.
They are buying their batteries from china, which is as stupid as you can get. They ran their voltage/amps way up for charging just their cars. With low quality Chinese batteries, they are about to be stuck with MASSIVE bill from those batteries dying quickly.
And their fear of the ice sales dying, is driving them to hold back their EVs. The i3 & i8 are absolute junk for their prices. VWs EV is also pure garbage.
Right now, Porsche is the only one who might be headed right, except for buying those Chinese batteries.
Ignoring the nonsense about voltage/amps, I’d like to point out that to the best of my knowledge, no non-Chinese maker has every used Chinese cells up to this point; so I’m not sure on what grounds you are judging their quality.
(The recent BMW deal for future batteries *might* be the first with a non-Chinese maker — though at this point it’s not really clear whether they will actually use these for their German production, or it’s just for their Chinese joint-venture too…)
The problem (well, one of several problems) with Chinese manufacturing is that capitalism is still so new in China that they have not developed any culture of business ethics at all. There is a rampant level of caveat emptor in the marketplace, to the point that in some industries it’s a case of “Anything we can do to cheat the customer is okay if we can get away with it.”
BYD makes its own batteries for use in its EVs, so we can assume batteries in BYD EVs will be dependable. But any buyer buying batteries from China had better have some pretty strong quality checking taking place before paying for a delivery. I’m not saying it’s impossible to do business in China, but look at how Apple handles that: They buy most of their electronics from other countries in Asia, and mostly only assemble their products in China. That way Apple does not have to worry so much about rampant cheating and counterfeiting of parts — especially electronics parts — from Chinese manufacturers.
I would be very, very leery of buying any EV made using battery cells from China, until such time as their business ethics improve significantly.
And here I thought populist fascism was dead. “Hail Kaiser! ” chants the smaller, older crowd.
It was a good run, but the reality of a major reduction in the labor force is upon you.
If you feel you must post this sort of filth, at least get it right: it’s “Heil”.
“they’ll be burning”
How many remember 1000 cars burned every night in France.
Middle eastern young men were protesting a police shooting.
This is very unpopular statement to make in Germany right now, as there are many jobs on the line.
But I agree with Joe Kaeser, German auto industry will die if they don’t make the transition.
They was earning there big money on there luxurious cars segment, everywhere in Europe you go it is prestige with the large German cars, but not for long, in US and China they lost big marked share, and they know this.
This is why VW use the old Microsoft strategy, “just wait until our new version arrives”
There will also be no car production in Europa, if manufactures don’t embrace the fully automated production and EV transaction
The slow transaction of the German Car manufacture is exploded by the Chinese, they are moving fast forward, with good financial support from the Chinese government, they know it is the new marked, But for me it makes sense to produce local on the continent, and the solution is highly automated production.
Yes by all means lets let German firms control the ‘ev revolution’. Can’t wait for more 0 to 15 mile ‘extended range’ pluggins. Heaven forbid they put bigger than a microscopic battery in the thing. I’m sure they say, “Hey, its better than the PIP”.
When you read in the German Newspapers about his speech you will find out that his satements are completely different. He is warning that the uprising conservative party “AfD” (Alternative for Deutschland) might take over and that will lead to burning cars on the street (which in fact is already a common thing here in Germany because of the left “Antifa”).
The German media are playing down the fact which has been (correctly) highlighted here: Germany is toast if they cannot manage to jump on the EV train soon.
His name is Kaeser (cheese-maker), not Kaiser (emperor). That’s quite a difference in German 😉
Whether Kaeser or Kaiser, someone is still a ‘Big Cheese’
@Insideevs: It seems you mixed up Kaeser with Kaiser in several sentences.
Kaiser = lit. Emperor (not the name from the boss of Siemens)
Kaeser = lit. Cheesemaker (name from the boss of Siemens)
Thank you. Fixing