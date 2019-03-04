Why You Shouldn’t Buy The $35K Tesla Model 3
1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 8
…and why we think it’s still a valid choice.
The $35,000 Standard range Tesla Model 3 is finally available to order. The question now becomes, “should you?”
If you are Erik, of DÆrik YouTube channel fame, you shouldn’t. Not, of course, that he thinks you should refrain from buying the mid-size sedan if you want it. He just thinks the next variant up is a better deal. Besides laying out the reasoning behind his opinion in the video above, he also goes over the feature set within the entire range of Model 3, that now numbers six.
The TeslaTuber’s argument basically boils down to the fact that, for a mere $2,000 more, buyers could get the Standard Plus version. He does make a good point, and it’s one that Elon Musk himself raised in a tweet (embedded below), though the Tesla CEO also adds the $3,000 Autopilot option to that mix. The ADAS (advanced driver assist system) suite now includes “Autosteer,” along with traffic aware cruise control, which comes in addition to standard emergency braking, collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring.
While we think Erik and Elon make good points we, as writers, are extremely price-sensitive and so have a slightly different opinion. We actually like the cloth seats and don’t mind having to adjust them manually. Heck, if there were an option for manual roll-up windows, we’d choose those to save a few bucks. That’s not to say we’d get the $35,000 version either, though.
We like the idea of doing a bit of road tripping, and so shelling out the extra dough for basic Autopilot makes sense. After all, as Erik says, if you are already writing a check (or taking out a loan) for 35 grand, a few extra K is likely doable. Of course, your mileage may vary, so if you go with the bare bones package, we won’t judge. We’ll just be happy you went electric.
Best choice for most people is standard range plus with Autopilot
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2019
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "Why You Shouldn’t Buy The $35K Tesla Model 3"
The $35k seems by a good margin the best bang for the buck.
Per example paying $5000 for the premium packet doesn’t seem a great deal. The same about the red paint, …
5000 gets you premium AND MidRange battery (260 instead of 220miles).
Again: Concepts like “best bang for the buck” for a complex, expensive product like a car are highly specific to the individual consumer’s circumstances. My “best” isn’t your “best”, and all that.
In this case, I could easily imagine someone who REALLY wants not just a new car and not just an EV but a Tesla, but can barely afford $35k, making it a good option for him or her.
In all sincerity, I suggest people peruse an intro to microeconomics text and see what it says about utility functions and utility maximization.
Just as I showed last week, the Standard Plus (20 miles more range)with Autopilot. Seriously, why buy a Tesla without Autopilot?? But I would have to change the wheels and a color other than black….like Red!. Which puts me at $44k and everything I want. And can still get the Full Self Driving when that makes sense years down the road.
Then again, someone could buy the Standard and upgrade to Autopilot later…for $4k instead of $3k. Ouch!
Can I agree with both too? I think the ultimate compromise is the $37K package Eric suggests as well as base autopilot which both agree. I also agree to conserve the features that Dominque does except maybe manual windows. I actually like cloth seats too both for the savings and comfort. I know that limiting the choices also helps manufacturing cost at this time so there is that.
Because it may make Tesla go tits up ?
Nope. $35k is good for me. Need it only for point A to point b and back again
I would pay more for the version with cloth/manual seats. In fact, I-Pace offers cloth seats for something like $8k more.