Why You Shouldn’t Buy The $35K Tesla Model 3

…and why we think it’s still a valid choice.

The $35,000 Standard range Tesla Model 3 is finally available to order. The question now becomes, “should you?”

If you are Erik, of DÆrik YouTube channel fame, you shouldn’t. Not, of course, that he thinks you should refrain from buying the mid-size sedan if you want it. He just thinks the next variant up is a better deal. Besides laying out the reasoning behind his opinion in the video above, he also goes over the feature set within the entire range of Model 3, that now numbers six.

The TeslaTuber’s argument basically boils down to the fact that, for a mere $2,000 more, buyers could get the Standard Plus version. He does make a good point, and it’s one that Elon Musk himself raised in a tweet (embedded below), though the Tesla CEO also adds the $3,000 Autopilot option to that mix. The ADAS (advanced driver assist system) suite now includes “Autosteer,” along with traffic aware cruise control, which comes in addition to standard emergency braking, collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring.

While we think Erik and Elon make good points we, as writers, are extremely price-sensitive and so have a slightly different opinion. We actually like the cloth seats and don’t mind having to adjust them manually. Heck, if there were an option for manual roll-up windows, we’d choose those to save a few bucks. That’s not to say we’d get the $35,000 version either, though.

We like the idea of doing a bit of road tripping, and so shelling out the extra dough for basic Autopilot makes sense. After all, as Erik says, if you are already writing a check (or taking out a loan) for 35 grand, a few extra K is likely doable. Of course, your mileage may vary, so if you go with the bare bones package, we won’t judge. We’ll just be happy you went electric.