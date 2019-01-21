Tesla Model 3 Key Fob Review: Should You Pony Up $150?
Since the Tesla Model 3 key fob isn’t free, should you bother spending the money on it?
When people first heard that the Tesla Model 3 would use a key card instead of a traditional key and/or key fob, it was exciting. And, when it works, it really is pretty neat. You can also access the vehicle using your smartphone. Again, this is awesome, when it works as expected. Needless to say, while this futuristic tech is cool, it’s finicky and has caused problems for many owners. So, Tesla has come up with a solution. The automaker now offers a traditional key fob.
The bad news is, we were under the impression that existing owners would get the key fob for free. In addition, we thought new owners would get the key fob along with the purchase of their Model 3. Sadly, neither is true. Instead, if you want a Model 3 key fob, you have to order one, and it will set you back $150. To make matters worse, the fob doesn’t offer passive entry. This means you can’t just approach the car for unlocking. Instead, you have to physically push the button on the device.
Our friend Ben Sullins has purchased the key fob and says he just can’t recommend spending $150 for this device. Honestly, he doesn’t even use it. He gave it to his son to play with on his Hot Wheels set. However, he does note that the reason the Model 3 key fob may not have passive entry could be related to the PIN to drive security feature. We hope that Tesla can update the fob to offer passive entry in the near future.
I’ve been wanting a key fob for my Model 3 since I took delivery. Unfortunately, what I got wasn’t much better than the basic key card option.
My biggest issue is that it doesn’t have a connector for a key ring.
But I think that it is a perfect thing for a valet.
It’s also great for someone that doesn’t carry a phone or has connectivity issues. It does provide a much more positive lock/unlock functionality than the normal solution.
I agree that it should have a hole for a proper key ring. But nice aluminum housings can be bought cheap on sites like aliexpress. So it’s not really an issue.
My biggest issue with the car is how inconvenient opening the frunk is. Either you have to get into the car and pop it from the screen, or you have to open the phone app and wait 30 seconds for the app to establish a connection.
Given it seems like something that a software update could fix (make the app connect faster, and maybe make an official Apple Watch app… I have the unofficial Remote S app on my watch, but it works less than 10% of the time. Total waste of $10) I won’t be spending $150 on a fob that for the few times a week I want to open the frunk….
Use automate for Apple watch works better and is much faster. 30 seconds is a lot I get like 5-10 sec tops. Might be bad latency from your provider?