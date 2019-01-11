  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Huge Shipment Of Tesla Model 3s Ready To Board Big Ship For Europe

Huge Shipment Of Tesla Model 3s Ready To Board Big Ship For Europe

1 H BY MARK KANE 9

Thousands are already produced and soon will be sent

It seems that there is no chance to hide Tesla Model 3 shipments from the cameras’ lenses. Somehow, we lost. presents several photos of a volume shipment of Model 3 (or mostly Model 3) in California.

It seems that a four-digit number of Teslas is ready for transport by the sea to Europe (but we can’t exclude China). The ship would need at least about two weeks to reach the destination in Europe.

Tesla Model 3 in Europe
Tesla Model 3 Reservation Holders In Europe Place Some 14,000 Orders
Tesla Model 3 Orders Now Open To General Public In Europe & China
Tesla Model 3 Not Yet Approved For Sale In Europe

Description via Google translator:

“The invasion begins. Thousands of @Tesla Model 3 are on their way to Europe. Soon it will be tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions. And the German automotive industry looks helpless. 🦕💥”

Categories: Tesla

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

9 Comments on "Huge Shipment Of Tesla Model 3s Ready To Board Big Ship For Europe"

newest oldest most voted
Scott

I think they are going to China.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
M Hovis

I wonder how long before Teslas start loading themselves onto the ships?

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Scott

I’ve thought that too. Seems like a low hanging fruit for self driving. And could save a lot of money and time when thousands of cars are being loaded. How many drivers does that take?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Kay

Crazily enough car carrier ships have the fastest turn around time in port. It usually takes about 15h to unload and reload them. The back corner of the ship folds down and is basically a 5 lane highway to load them in and out. They also go really fast across the ocean as cars are relatively light for their volume when compared to things you stuff in containers or oil tankers!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
Viking79

Thanks! I was trying to find how quick they could load those (I was curious as to production rate vs load rate). That is really fast though, much faster than production (not surprised), although if they are really at 6k per week they could fill 1 or 2 ships per week.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
Andy

Don’t Tesla disassemble their vehicles and reassemble them in Europe to avoid import duties, or is that just the S and X?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Benz

How many units of Tesla Model 3 cars can this ship from GLOVER transport in one single shipment?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Scott

Not sure about this particular ship. But their ships range from 3000-6000

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Speculawyer

Get ready Europe…the biggest breakthrough EV yet is headed your way.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
59 minutes ago