Huge Shipment Of Tesla Model 3s Ready To Board Big Ship For Europe
Thousands are already produced and soon will be sent
It seems that there is no chance to hide Tesla Model 3 shipments from the cameras’ lenses. Somehow, we lost. presents several photos of a volume shipment of Model 3 (or mostly Model 3) in California.
It seems that a four-digit number of Teslas is ready for transport by the sea to Europe (but we can’t exclude China). The ship would need at least about two weeks to reach the destination in Europe.
Die Invasion beginnt. Tausende @Tesla Model 3 machen sich gerade auf den Weg nach Europa. Bald werden es zehntausende, hunderttausende, Millionen sein. Und die deutsche Automobilindustrie schaut hilflos zu. 🦕💥☠️ pic.twitter.com/ojHE5cRCdN
— Somehow, we lost. 💥🚙 (@somehowwelost) January 11, 2019
Description via Google translator:
“The invasion begins. Thousands of @Tesla Model 3 are on their way to Europe. Soon it will be tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions. And the German automotive industry looks helpless. 🦕💥”
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Huge Shipment Of Tesla Model 3s Ready To Board Big Ship For Europe"
I think they are going to China.
I wonder how long before Teslas start loading themselves onto the ships?
I’ve thought that too. Seems like a low hanging fruit for self driving. And could save a lot of money and time when thousands of cars are being loaded. How many drivers does that take?
Crazily enough car carrier ships have the fastest turn around time in port. It usually takes about 15h to unload and reload them. The back corner of the ship folds down and is basically a 5 lane highway to load them in and out. They also go really fast across the ocean as cars are relatively light for their volume when compared to things you stuff in containers or oil tankers!
Thanks! I was trying to find how quick they could load those (I was curious as to production rate vs load rate). That is really fast though, much faster than production (not surprised), although if they are really at 6k per week they could fill 1 or 2 ships per week.
Don’t Tesla disassemble their vehicles and reassemble them in Europe to avoid import duties, or is that just the S and X?
How many units of Tesla Model 3 cars can this ship from GLOVER transport in one single shipment?
Not sure about this particular ship. But their ships range from 3000-6000
Get ready Europe…the biggest breakthrough EV yet is headed your way.