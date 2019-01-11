Huge Shipment Of Tesla Model 3s Ready To Board Big Ship For Europe

1 H BY MARK KANE

Thousands are already produced and soon will be sent

It seems that there is no chance to hide Tesla Model 3 shipments from the cameras’ lenses. Somehow, we lost. presents several photos of a volume shipment of Model 3 (or mostly Model 3) in California.

It seems that a four-digit number of Teslas is ready for transport by the sea to Europe (but we can’t exclude China). The ship would need at least about two weeks to reach the destination in Europe.

Die Invasion beginnt. Tausende @Tesla Model 3 machen sich gerade auf den Weg nach Europa. Bald werden es zehntausende, hunderttausende, Millionen sein. Und die deutsche Automobilindustrie schaut hilflos zu. 🦕💥☠️ pic.twitter.com/ojHE5cRCdN — Somehow, we lost. 💥🚙 (@somehowwelost) January 11, 2019

