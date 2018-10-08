Shell Sponsored Video: EVs Could Power The World, But There’s A Catch
Electric cars and smart cities will forever change our existence.
With any major transition comes good and bad consequences. Shell Oil — as part of its #makethefuture initiative — shares how electric vehicles could do much more than just transport people from point A to point B. We’re talking about the rise of smart, connected cities here, with new technology taking hold of many aspects of daily life. For the most part, it seems Shell is trying to promote the future of electric cars.
However, attached below in the video description is a podcast related to the topic (also sponsored by Shell). It delves deeper into the potential situation and sheds light on the negatives as well. Is Shell really promoting EVs here? Is there also a separate agenda that wants us to take a step back and think about how this new technology could work to disrupt urban environments in a not-so-positive way?
Video Description via Mashable on YouTube:
How Electric Vehicle Batteries Could Be Used to Power Entire Cities
What’s the most valuable thing inside an EV? It’s not the motor. It’s the battery.
Electric vehicle batteries could power entire homes for days. Those batteries could become the powerhouses of future cities. Listen to more here: https://bit.ly/2vdJzGE
This video is sponsored by Shell’s #makethefuture initiative.
I didn’t really gather the negative aspect of this video. Seemed to make sense to me, what I didn’t understand would be the (seemingly) complicated process of a person managing their EV’s charge level with the added complication of discharging it back into a building’s electric system. While I agree that the “fuel” sitting in my vehicle’s battery isn’t doing anything while the vehicle sits for hours, I don’t always know when I’m going to need to access that energy because my schedule (like most folks) is dynamic, not static. If you’re feeding the grid and depleting your battery, and then need to immediately travel a distance, I would think being caught short would only happen once and then most folks would skip out on returning electricity back to the grid.
In the video, they simply say “there’s a catch,” but don’t elaborate on much of the negative. The linked podcast talks more in-depth about both sides of the equation. Even the title suggests that. Still, more positive than negative for sure.
John, you are not meant to provide the juice in your battery for free to the utility. You sell this service to the utility. Everybody will have to make a choice between “full battery all the time, but I give up on substantial savings” and “I live with a potentially half-full battery but save”. It comes down to economics and I am sure the pricing will be adjusted until it works.
Working in the utility industry, this is exactly the discussions going on inside many of these companies. No real negatives here, just how do we make use of each unit of renewable energy effectively and productively.
I ponder whether a grid will even exist for rural and suburban people in 20+ years. As batteries and solar become less expensive, some brave people may decide to go completely off-grid. This would increase the per customer operation and maintenance costs for the utility, which they would have to pass onto the customer, which would cause more people to go off-grid. This is the same positive feedback loop that has made telephone landlines cost prohibitive. I suppose urban centers will always require a grid, as the surface area per person is too low to provide sufficient solar/wind to provide all power needs.
Just like not having cable and wired phone service or sewer, not a deal killer. Our brother in law just put in another 14kw array with a few batteries for overnight support bringing to 30kw on site; plenty for the 20acre working farm, house needs, and charging the EV.– totally ready for zombie apocalypse.
That’s totally awesome!
I think that interconnected micro grids will be the future for many or even most residential and rural areas. Really high power users like industrial will probably be more a hybrid of grid delivered and self-generation with some storage. As usual, Tesla will blaze the way for these big customers with their Giga-factories energy management systems.
Why would you own a self-managed power plant when grid power is pennies. Heck in Texas it’s already 5.5c/kWh. No way I’d have all the hassle of making and storing my own power.
Maybe they are just protecting their brand image? Feel good about pumping gas from a Shell station?