September 2018 Bring New Sales Record For Plug-In Electric Cars In China
China enters six-digits with a sales run in September.
In September, some 104,900 plug-in electric cars were sold in China, which is 66% more than a year ago. It never was better (the previous record was 102,635 in December 2018), and as sales usually increase in the fall of each year, it’s just the foundation for more six-digit results in the following months.
Because overall car sales decreased by 12%, plug-in share went through the roof to 5.2% (a new high).
During the first nine months of 2018, some 649,356 plug-in electric cars were sold in China at an average 3.3% market share.
The biggest brand in the New Energy Car segment is BYD with 19%, while foreign brands all together take just 6% (including 2% Tesla and 2% BMW).
The best-selling model in September was BYD Tang, which set its own new record (6,019) and was the top choice also in August. The Tang plug-in hybrid is available with 20 kWh or 24 kWh battery, which is quite decent for a PHEV.
The next four places for the month were BEVs: Chery eQ (5,310), BYD Yuan (5,008), Hawtai EV160 (4,780) and JAC iEV S/E (4,621).
YTD ranking leader BAIC EC-Series noted 3,943 sales – which means it keeps improving although still far from its best of times.
Tesla apparently sold less than 200 Model X, while the NIO 1,766 ES8. BMW managed to sell 2,216 530e.
Plug-in electric car sales in China – September 2018
Source: EV Sales Blog
As from January 2019 there will be at least 5 other EV models that are not included in the current top 20.
Which 5 other EV models could that be?
NIO ES8 for one?
One interesting observation in September sales in China:
While the overall PV sales declined in September (and Q3), one company’s sales increased 38% YoY in September. That is BYD. BYD sales increased 38% YoY in September and that too plug-in sales of BYD increased 121% YoY in September. 52% of their total sales are plug-ins (25,019 out of 47,913).
BYD has a target to move completely plugins by 2025. But I think it will happen much earlier than 2025. They will most likely reach 85-90% of plug-in share. They already have 2-3 full-electric models to be released by end of 2018.
By the way, previous plug-in record in China was in Dec 2017 (not 2018 as mentioned in the article).