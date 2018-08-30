September 2018 Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales Soar In U.S.

39 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

September shatters records and goes down in the history books, but it will soon be surpassed.

Based on automakers’ sales reports and our estimates, we report a total of 44,589 plug-in electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in September, compared to last year’s 21,242 and last month’s 36,380. Needless to say, it was the best month of all time by leaps and bounds! Not to mention the monumental level of records broken by the Tesla Model 3.

Again, four out of five months in 2018 have claimed a spot on our list of top months of all time for U.S. EV sales. To say that Tesla is ludicrously dominating the U.S. market – as well as making waves globally – would honestly be an understatement. Anyone have a more assertive word than “ludicrous”? We’re taking suggestions. Anyhow, way too much news on that to share here, but check out our news feed for significant coverage.

Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):

The Tesla Model 3 topped our chart by a landslide, with 78,132 estimated deliveries. This makes it nine months in a row that the Model 3 has been the U.S. EV sales leader. It is so far beyond all other models there’s just no way to compare. It also accounts for about half of all EV sales in the U.S. for September and about one-third of all plug-in electric car sales for the year to date.

If you include the Model S and Model X (3rd and 4th on the year, respectively), Tesla delivered an estimated 29,975 vehicles last month, which accounts for about two-thirds of all EVs sold in the U.S. in September. Based on our estimates – for the year as a whole – Tesla has sold a whopping 114,102 vehicles in the U.S. out of a total of some ~234,635 overall EV sales to date. Soon, the automaker should be accounting for over half of all electric vehicles sold in the U.S. for 2018. Whether or not you’re a Tesla fan, this is truly incredible news for EV market share and adoption.

Ok, time to move forward to the other top-selling electric vehicles in the U.S. this September:

Not surprisingly, the Toyota Prius Prime lands in the four-spot for the month and the second-place position for the year as a whole, with sales on the rise from last month, at 2,213.

The Chevrolet Volt once again significantly surpasses its EV stablemate to grab up the fifth-place position for September based on our estimates (2,129) and remains in the fifth position for the year thus far. Chevrolet Bolt sales were up nicely as well, at 1,549, to put the Bolt in the eighth spot for September and the sixth place position for 2018 as a whole.

The Honda Clarity PHEV and Nissan LEAF were the only other vehicles to sell over 1,000 copies in September, landing the cars in the fifth and sixth positions on our sales chart for the month and No. 7 and 8 on the year, respectively. LEAF sales improved from last month and last year, totaling 1,563 for September 2018. The Clarity dials it up substantially, with an estimated 2,028 Plug-in Hybrids delivered in the U.S. last month. This also means that Honda soars past BMW on our list of top EV manufacturers and nearly catches Toyota!

We’ll leave you with some other final data points and another look at our completed sales chart.

Other Statistical Points of Interest from September 2018

Top Manufacturers Of Plug-In Vehicles:

Tesla* – 29,975 General Motors* – 3,689 Toyota – 2,213 Honda – 2,200 BMW Group – 1,858 Nissan – 1,563

Pure Electric Car Market Share vs PHEV In August*

BEV – 33,811 PHEV – 10,778

*Based on estimates due to the lack of U.S. monthly sales reporting by Tesla and GM, as well as BMW i3 splits (BEV + REx), and multiple automakers refusing to reach out or reply related to individual EV sales.

Above – 2018 Monthly Sales Chart For The Major Plug-In Automakers – *Estimated Sales Numbers – Reconciled on Monthly or Quarterly Totals, ** Estimated (Based on State/Rebate Data and other reports). BEV models are designated with the icon.