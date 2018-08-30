September 2018 Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales Soar In U.S.

  1. Home
September shatters records and goes down in the history books, but it will soon be surpassed.

Based on automakers’ sales reports and our estimates, we report a total of 44,589 plug-in electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in September, compared to last year’s 21,242 and last month’s 36,380.  Needless to say, it was the best month of all time by leaps and bounds! Not to mention the monumental level of records broken by the Tesla Model 3.

Again, four out of five months in 2018 have claimed a spot on our list of top months of all time for U.S. EV sales. To say that Tesla is ludicrously dominating the U.S. market – as well as making waves globally – would honestly be an understatement. Anyone have a more assertive word than “ludicrous”? We’re taking suggestions. Anyhow, way too much news on that to share here, but check out our news feed for significant coverage.

Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):

  1. September 2018 – 44,589
  2. August 2018 – 36,380 
  3. July 2018 – 29,514
  4. March 2018 – 26,373
  5. December 2017 – 26,107

The Tesla Model 3 topped our chart by a landslide, with 78,132 estimated deliveries. This makes it nine months in a row that the Model 3 has been the U.S. EV sales leader. It is so far beyond all other models there’s just no way to compare. It also accounts for about half of all EV sales in the U.S. for September and about one-third of all plug-in electric car sales for the year to date.

If you include the Model S and Model X (3rd and 4th on the year, respectively), Tesla delivered an estimated 29,975 vehicles last month, which accounts for about two-thirds of all EVs sold in the U.S. in September. Based on our estimates – for the year as a whole – Tesla has sold a whopping 114,102 vehicles in the U.S. out of a total of some ~234,635 overall EV sales to date. Soon, the automaker should be accounting for over half of all electric vehicles sold in the U.S. for 2018. Whether or not you’re a Tesla fan, this is truly incredible news for EV market share and adoption.

Ok, time to move forward to the other top-selling electric vehicles in the U.S. this September:

Not surprisingly, the Toyota Prius Prime lands in the four-spot for the month and the second-place position for the year as a whole, with sales on the rise from last month, at 2,213.

The Chevrolet Volt once again significantly surpasses its EV stablemate to grab up the fifth-place position for September based on our estimates (2,129) and remains in the fifth position for the year thus far. Chevrolet Bolt sales were up nicely as well, at 1,549, to put the Bolt in the eighth spot for September and the sixth place position for 2018 as a whole.

The Honda Clarity PHEV and Nissan LEAF were the only other vehicles to sell over 1,000 copies in September, landing the cars in the fifth and sixth positions on our sales chart for the month and No. 7 and 8 on the year, respectively. LEAF sales improved from last month and last year, totaling 1,563 for September 2018. The Clarity dials it up substantially, with an estimated 2,028 Plug-in Hybrids delivered in the U.S. last month. This also means that Honda soars past BMW on our list of top EV manufacturers and nearly catches Toyota!

We’ll leave you with some other final data points and another look at our completed sales chart.

Other Statistical Points of Interest from September 2018

Top Manufacturers Of Plug-In Vehicles:

  1. Tesla* – 29,975
  2. General Motors* – 3,689
  3. Toyota – 2,213
  4. Honda – 2,200
  5. BMW Group – 1,858
  6. Nissan –  1,563

Pure Electric Car Market Share vs PHEV In August*

  1. BEV – 33,811
  2. PHEV – 10,778

*Based on estimates due to the lack of U.S. monthly sales reporting by Tesla and GM, as well as BMW i3 splits (BEV + REx), and multiple automakers refusing to reach out or reply related to individual EV sales.

2018 U.S. EV SALESJANFEBMARAPRMAYJUNJULAUGSEPOCTNOVDECTOTAL
Tesla Model 318752485382037506000590214250178002225078,132
Toyota Prius Prime 14962050292226262924223719842071221320,523
Tesla Model S8001125337512501520275012002625375018,395
Tesla Model X700975282510251450255013252750397517,575
Chevrolet Volt*713983178213251675133614751825212913,243
Chevrolet Bolt EV11771424177412751125108311751225154911,807
Honda Clarity PHEV*594881106110491639144514401495202811,632
Nissan LEAF  150895150011711576136711491315156310,686
Ford Fusion Energi6407947827427406045223964805,700
BMW 530e*2244136895187299425367497565,556
BMW i3 (BEV + REx)  3826239925034245804644184614,847
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid**3754504804256507104506546374,831
BMWX5 xDrive 40e*2615966275634993214312642253,787
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV3003233732732973903503663783,050
Kia Niro PHEV*1552462271202182812253463132,131
Audi A3 Sportback e-tron*1451992141892672382202402301,942
Fiat 500e**  21023528521525022522075941,809
Volvo XC60 PHEV*1091551671412142261852102151,622
Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid*12493362751681952002101,436
BMW 330e*1011422021661501381061921951,392
Mercedes C350e*29172208158166176165170821,326
Mini Countryman SE PHEV*127100741061632112101281401,259
Hyundai IONIQ PHEV*2217821818021714318043111,192
Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV*9910693901261331151251201,007
Kia Soul EV115163157152133571303318958
smart ED  84901038011012610310898902
Porsche Cayenne S-E*1131211972655912154560887
Honda Clarity BEV20310448523712612075122887
Volkswagen e-Golf  1781981641287632183214840
Kia Optima PHEV*861031561429883903917814
Mercedes GLE 550e*4470181938375859042763
Ford C-Max Energi234142105571864412582
Ford Focus Electric  70731378388504674558
BMW i8323947576445726755478
Hyundai Sonata PHEV*525478386762602015446
Mercedes GLC 350e*557596466606527403
Volvo S90 T8 PHEV*272952293035304045317
Hyundai IONIQ EV4936073247352112266
BMW 740e*182331601716401825248
Cadillac CT6 PHEV*62417423018262311197
Mercedes B250e  404933730010133
Mercedes S550e*13311977810876
2018 U.S. Sales Totals12,04916,84526,37319,55624,31025,01929,51436,38044,589234,635
2017 U.S. Sales Totals11,00412,37518,54213,36716,59617,04615,54016,51421,24214,31517,17826,107199,826
2018 Worldwide Sales*82,00081,000141,000128,450159,346157,933144,975172,4001,067,104

Above – 2018 Monthly Sales Chart For The Major Plug-In Automakers – *Estimated Sales Numbers – Reconciled on Monthly or Quarterly Totals, ** Estimated (Based on State/Rebate Data and other reports). BEV models are designated with the icon.

Expect Tesla to deliver only a couple hundred more than the 22250 August for October.
If not that, a couple hundred less.

I hope Tesla will maintain or increase the September level of deliveries throughout the fourth quarter.

NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3

