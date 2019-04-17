Tesla Sentry Mode Energy Consumption Test By Bjørn Nyland: Video
Just over 1 kWh is needed to keep Sentry Mode on for 24 hours
Bjørn Nyland recently tested the energy consumption of the highly useful Tesla Sentry Mode, which additionally secures the car in case of various events (or at least could help to identify who damaged the car).
As it turns out, the Sentry Model in the Tesla Model 3 doesn’t need too much energy and drop in range will be negligible.
- Sentry Mode ON – 315 W
- Sentry Mode OFF – 263 W
- Difference – 52 W (1.24 kWh per 24 hours)
The additional test concerns the lowest vampire drain possible with everything off, in case an owner would like to leave the car for a prolonged period of time. It needs only 25 W (600 Wh per 24 hours or 4.2 kWh per week).
It seems that the car would be able to stay charged, even without being connected to a charging point, when the driver goes on an extended vacation or flight.
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Tesla Sentry Mode Energy Consumption Test By Bjørn Nyland: Video"
Considering a Model 3 when my current i3 lease runs out and have a question – Is there a mode on a Tesla to truly turn it off? My i3 goes to deep sleep when I don’t use it…and I sometimes go for a couple of days without needing a car and my battery is more or less where I left it. I’ve even gone away for 4 weeks leaving it on my driveway in the winter with only a 2 kWh drain.
260 watts is almost half of my average electric consumption at home. I don’t think i want that much energy just wasted on my driveway. It would be nice to have a mode where the car isn’t even on.
The lowest draw in the Model 3, reported in TB”s latest Vamp draw video, is in the mode that draws between 50-100 watts. That is much lower than the lowest that TB reported from his previous test in his Model X, “Optimus Prime”.
263 W loss per hour when standing around? Really? That would be more than 5 kWh per day. Can’t believe it.