See The Byton M-Byte Electric SUV Up Close
Byton M-Byte concept impresses.
Byton was present at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and its all-electric concept SUV called M-Byte stands out and impresses in this CarVision review.
Both the exterior and interior is futuristic with all the electronics that you could imagine – from cameras instead of mirrors, through a wide infotainment display and additional driver display in the steering wheel.
One of the most unbelievable things is that this car will start at around $40,000 in its base version. Production and sales in China should begin in 2019.
“CarVisionLA checks out the Byton M-Byte Concept at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week 2018. This car was designed to compete with the Tesla Model X with significantly more tech at a fraction of the price. With options the Byton M-Byte should cost just about $60,000. We will explore all the Byton M-Byte’s crazy features including its gigantic three-foot screen, driver tablet, and Stage 3 Autonomous driving. This car is the wave of the future and should be on US roads in about two years.”
Interesting is this interior walkthrough from Bjørn Nyland too:
The 3-ft screen looks like a horrible idea. The video clip clearly shows that it’s obstructing some of the windshield, and that it generates a _lot_ of glare and reflections; even if it’s tilt/swivel adjustable (doesn’t look like it), that glare isn’t going away on such a large piece of glass. Over here where we have 320+ sunny days a year, that would make the car completely unusable.
Oh, and such a large single screen is obviously a single point of failure, so really bad serviceability-wise, not to mention the probably cost of repair for a rare (unique?) component. Wouldn’t surprise me if it’s in the low $1000s.
Only 85% of this design is definitive. It’s not good enough. I have seen “90%” prototypes that turned into much less good looking cars (google laguna coupé for example). I hope this will not be the case with this one.
I also think there too much blockage from the very wide screen.
The production version will be revealed in 2019.
Somehow I think that I do like the idea of that the 49″ inch display.
There are actually three screens in one wide display.
If it works well, and if it’s practical in use, this might become a popular innovative idea for other EV models as well.
Ohh man…. Another Tezla Killer?
Great screen. It will be enjoyable to see how much it cost if you have a “little” accident with it.
There’s no such Tezla Killer anywhere.
I really like it but we all know 2019 will bring plenty of competition for Tesla’s 2015 vehicles.