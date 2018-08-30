See The Byton M-Byte Electric SUV Up Close

6 H BY MARK KANE

Byton M-Byte concept impresses.

Byton was present at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and its all-electric concept SUV called M-Byte stands out and impresses in this CarVision review.

Both the exterior and interior is futuristic with all the electronics that you could imagine – from cameras instead of mirrors, through a wide infotainment display and additional driver display in the steering wheel.

One of the most unbelievable things is that this car will start at around $40,000 in its base version. Production and sales in China should begin in 2019.

“CarVisionLA checks out the Byton M-Byte Concept at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week 2018. This car was designed to compete with the Tesla Model X with significantly more tech at a fraction of the price. With options the Byton M-Byte should cost just about $60,000. We will explore all the Byton M-Byte’s crazy features including its gigantic three-foot screen, driver tablet, and Stage 3 Autonomous driving. This car is the wave of the future and should be on US roads in about two years.”

Interesting is this interior walkthrough from Bjørn Nyland too: