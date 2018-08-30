See Tesla’s New Navigate On Autopilot Feature In Action
Tesla Autopilot will change lanes on its own.
The latest v9 over-the-air software update upgrades Tesla’s Autopilot system, by adding a new feature Navigate on Autopilot (Beta). It enables the car to change lines, as well as enter and exit highways automatically, if needed to reach a destination more quickly without any action from the driver. It should be able to overtake other cars by itself,too.
Of course the driver first needs to set navigation, engage Autopilot and allow Autopilot to do so, which requires reading a disclaimer. Settings enables to change lines without confirmation (yes/no) and separately speed based lane changes (disabled, mild, average, mad max).
Here are first few videos of the system in action – not the best, but that’s what we’ve found for now (we will be scanning for more) as it is the first such feature of this type in the world, we believe.
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "See Tesla’s New Navigate On Autopilot Feature In Action"
When will regular owners start getting this? Is it reasonable to think I could have it within a week? A month? A quarter? How long in advance do these people normally get the updates?
It depends on the update. Usually a few weeks or a month,but this particular one is already out.
Once it starts being pushed out usually a week or so before everyone gets it.,
it enables the car to change lines Settings enables to change lines (enables the car) no subject.
(lanes) This mistake was made twice.
My English, she’s no so good.