See Tesla Model 3 Shake Its Stuff On Road Simulator

39 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

It shakes, wobbles and rolls.

Watch as the road simulator tries to rattle the Tesla Model 3 for testing purposes.

Testing Model 3 durability on our road simulator pic.twitter.com/Yw06OxJQaZ — Tesla (@Tesla) September 17, 2018

This Model 3 is undergoing an industry-standard durability shakedown test in which the vehicle is subjected to simulated poor road conditions. The test is often utilized to attempt to see either how long the various suspension components will last or, more often, to induce rattles within the car so that long-term fixes can be deployed.

Perhaps we should call this the electric shakedown jive.