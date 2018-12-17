  1. Home
  2. China
  3. See New Video Of Tesla Gigafactory 3 Construction In China

See New Video Of Tesla Gigafactory 3 Construction In China

2 H BY MARK KANE 10

First steps were made so soon we should see construction of the plant

Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China at the moment is just the fence around muddy terrain, but the groundwork already started and the facility, at least in its initial form, should be ready for the second half of 2019.

Tesla intends to produce on-site cars (Tesla Model 3) and battery packs, using battery cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 news
Tesla Gigafactory 3 In China To Begin Production 2nd Half 2019
Tesla Starts Hiring Spree For Gigafactory 3 In China
Musk Spills A Bunch Of China Battery Gigafactory Details

Here we have a video from the construction site.

Categories: China, Tesla, Videos

Tags:

Leave a Reply

10 Comments on "See New Video Of Tesla Gigafactory 3 Construction In China"

newest oldest most voted
Change

It is a mud whole. Hope they can keep it dry and prevent a heavy building factory from sinking down in this mud.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Harold T

That’d be a Hole, Mud Hole, and yes, If Tesla doesn’t help curb global warming the river next to this mud hole will flood the factory…Choice property I say. They’re on a mission…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Yves Laurin

They will then start making electric boats 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Robert Weekley

Exactly, taking Rice Paddy Land will quite likely need many (Thiusand) Deep Set Pilings, just to hang the Footings and foundation on. It may also require a surface Drainage preparation with Train Loads of Crushed Rock, to Stabilize this Mud Paddy!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
TM21

First steps along with footprints in the mud.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Dav8or

Hmmm… it doesn’t seem like an ideal location for a tent. LOL!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
Impartial Observer

In other news from China, the father of China’s EV industry, Wan Gang, touted the benefits of hydrogen and said that “after spending billions of dollars in subsidies for lithium-battery electric cars, China should now shift its focus toward developing vehicles using the competing hydrogen fuel-cell technology.” Wan said the “benefits of fuel-cell vehicles include long driving range, short refueling time and zero emissions.”

“Battery electric vehicles, which are currently more popular, can’t meet the needs of long-distance buses, taxis, or urban logistics and long-haul transport due to their short driving range and long charging time, he said. Wan is the former minister of science and technology and known as the father of China’s electric-car industry, having successfully helped to steer the country toward EVs starting about two decades ago.”

https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2018-12-17/senior-china-official-urges-shift-toward-fuel-cell-vehicles

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
Impartial Observer

Just “who is Wan Gang?” you might be asking. He’s the dude who pushed China to leapfrog the West in electric vehicles.

Wan Gang is the father of of the Chinese EV industry. Two decades ago, he fomented China’s EV revolution by persuading “China’s State Council to throw its vast power behind the risky, unproven technology of electric cars. He advocated using government money, including subsidies, to help create a world champion industry that would surpass Western automakers.”

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2018-09-26/world-s-electric-car-visionary-isn-t-musk-it-s-china-s-wan-gang

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
Windbourne

First, this looked to be a lot more about the Chinese flag, than having a single thing to do with a factory.
Secondly, the pollution there is incredible.
Third, is that marsh land or did it rain there? Because off hand, it looks like a lot of marsh was taken out to simply fly the Chinese flag.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
John

I’m not a construction expert, but I’m guessing that Tesla’s gonna need more than 6 people and 1 track hoe to get that thing built.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago