See New Video Of Tesla Gigafactory 3 Construction In China

BY MARK KANE

First steps were made so soon we should see construction of the plant

Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China at the moment is just the fence around muddy terrain, but the groundwork already started and the facility, at least in its initial form, should be ready for the second half of 2019.

Tesla intends to produce on-site cars (Tesla Model 3) and battery packs, using battery cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic.

Here we have a video from the construction site.