See Mercedes-Benz EQ C In New Spy Video

4 H BY ANTHONY KARR

We are inching closer to the official debut of Mercedes-Benz’ first-ever fully-electric SUV, as a new prototype has been filmed testing somewhere in Germany. The EQ C is rumored to debut in final production form at this year’s Paris Motor Show in early October, and this new video suggests everything is going on plan.

Last month, we spied a test car with a funky body wrap, but Mercedes is switching back to a traditional and somewhat boring camouflage. Unfortunately, not much is happening compared to the last time we saw prototypes of the EQ C testing, as this trial vehicle is still under heavy disguise and is even featuring some fake body panels.

While the EQ concept gives us a pretty clear idea of what to expect from the design, we are much more interested in what’s happening under the sleek body. It’s where Mercedes’ new Electric Vehicle Architecture platform sits and accommodates an all-electric powertrain. It remains a mystery, though, but if the production EQ C stays true to the concept’s technical specifications, it will be one of the most powerful mainstream SUVs on the market.

With a duo of electric motors, one for each axle, delivering 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters), the showcar had an impressive sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than five seconds. Some 20 or 30 years ago, this was a supercar acceleration time.

Once it debuts, the model will be manufactured at the automaker’s updated factory in Vance, Alabama. It will face a fierce competition from the Jaguar I-Pace, plus the upcoming Audi E-Tron and BMW iX3. The EQ C will be the first of many new electric vehicles to come from Mercedes – by 2020, the firm wants to have at least 10 EVs on sale, including a number of sedans and a couple of crossovers.