See How Porsche’s New Charging Service Program Works

Porsche is readying itself to offer convenient charging services for all its customers of plug-in hybrid and all-electric models.

The German manufacturer is introducing the Porsche Charging Service (initially in several countries in Europe) that through Porsche ID card or smartphone app Mobility by Porsche will enable access to various charging stations (owned by Porsche or other networks). The Porsche Charging Service will be available for non-Porsche cars too

There will be just a single deal with Porsche and a single invoice in a month for all of the charging events. Porsche stressed that we should expect reliable network with reliable prices – we already heard that there will be no free charging from Porsche stations.

Porsche intends to install hundreds of DC fast chargers (up to 350 kW) in the U.S.