Seat Reveals First Teaser Of All Electric Crossover

15 M BY MARK KANE

Electric Seat to futureproof the brand

Seat released the first teaser of its all-new all-electric concept model, scheduled for unveiling at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. This was rumored unofficially just a few days ago.

This new EV appears to be a kind of crossover, but its main task is to imagine the future and, according to Spanish brand, to combine Seat’s core values with game-changing technologies.

“SEAT’s concept car answers the many questions of what future mobility will look like with a vehicle that still expresses the brand’s core values of performance, design and technology. This vehicle brings together the market trends of electrification and greater levels of connectivity into a vehicle that is a gamechanger for the market.”

On the technical side, all we know so far is the use of the Volkswagen MEB platform. Taking into consideration Seat’s position and sporty ambitions, it should be one of the strongest configurations of the MEB with all-wheel drive and long-range.

Luca de Meo, President of SEAT said: