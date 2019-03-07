12 M BY MARK KANE

Electric Seat has been (el) born

Seat unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show its new all-electric concept, the el-Born, which not only looks surprisingly stylish, but previews a production model based on the Volkswagen MEB platform.

The final version in 2020 will probably be quite similar to the concept, which could make it a pretty hot car on the market. Seat really took advantage of its possibility to use the MEB platform to offer an appealing long-range EV with decent performance.

Looking at the concept (see live photos and videos below) we can catch a preview of the modern, minimalistic interior. We guess that it will be quite similar in the case of the Volkswagen I.D. hatchback, which is positive news too.

Seat el-Born specs:

62 kWh battery

battery up to 420 km (261 miles) of range in WLTP test cycle

of range in test cycle up to 150 kW (204 PS)

0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds

0-80% fast charging in 47 minutes (up to 100 kW DC)

(up to 100 kW DC) based on MEB platform

14 photos