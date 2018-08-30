  1. Home
SEAT Electric Car Uses 440 LBS of Dry Ice Daily

Blame the battery.

When the electric version of the International Touring Car Championship, the e-TCR, sees its first green flag, there’s a very good chance the Seat Cupra e-Racer will be part of the field of contenders. This 670-horsepower monster hatchback has some pretty eye-opening cooling requirements, though. As you can see in the video above, it sublimates 440 pounds of dry ice — frozen CO2 — a day as it continues its development program.

According to the write up in this video’s description (complete text below), the car doesn’t use the cold stuff to put a chill on its Rimac-supplied electric motors. Nope. Apparently, it’s the 990-lb battery that needs the extra help to keep its cool. It takes only 20 minutes of track time for it to light up a heat-warning indicator on the dash, at which point it rolls into the pits and gets hooked up to its cooldown machine: a simple box with a tray for dry ice which blows a blast of chilled air through ducting over the battery pack.

It appears as though they also take advantage of this downtime to put more charge in the battery — an activity that creates even more heat and takes about 50 minutes to accomplish. It’s just one of the ways racing electric is different from the internal combustion paradigm.  Check out the video above for more changes.

 

Video description:

A socket, a battery weighing almost half a tonne and 200 kilos of dry ice every day in the box at the race track. These are some of the features that have emerged with the rise of electric racecars, and the new models have completely changed the way racing teams do their work. CUPRA engineer Xavier Serra, mechanic Jordi Martí and race driver Jordi Gené explain the keys of this transformation during a day of testing with the e-Racer:

– Learning how to drive all over again: With 30 years of experience, CUPRA driver and ambassador Jordi Gené admits that getting behind the wheel of an electric racecar “implies learning from scratch”. “The driving style is completely different and now you have to use other parameters in order to know t what speed you’re driving, how to negotiate a corner or the right time to apply the brake”, he adds. For example, this vehicle’s greater weight and different sound change the references received by a driver while driving. As it is able to reach 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, Gené assures that the “the feeling of acceleration of the e-Racer is much more forceful, and the adrenaline rush is even bigger”.

-200 kg of dry ice every day: During one of the laps, an indicator displays a warning that the driver has to return to boxes to cool the battery. Cooling it down with dry ice is one of the jobs of the mechanic. Furthermore, the engineers also have new strategies on their hands: “It’s not just about being the fastest; now we have another factor to consider: energy management. We must learn how to monitor the temperature and the range”, explains team leader Xavier Serra. In this sense, positioning the 450 kilo battery “was one of the biggest challenges we had to face” when developing this model. The team had to distribute the volume of the battery underneath the car in order to maintain its balance and functionality.

-A new ritual: “After working for more than 20 years in this profession I never would have thought I could charge up a racecar with a plug”, says CUPRA mechanic Jordi Martí while he gets the e-Racer ready to exit the box again. Even the tools he uses are different. Now he has a set of specially designed instruments to withstand high voltage, such as gloves made with insulating material that can resist up to 1,000 volts.

-The future of motorsport: “The arrival of the electric vehicle to racing signals the beginning of a new era”, concludes Xavier Serra. Being a part of the team that has developed and is testing the first wholly electric racing touring car in the world “is like being a part of a historic moment”, says the mechanic. “It’s a very interesting professional challenge”, adds Gené. The tests carried out on different tracks confirm the competitiveness of the CUPRA e-Racer, which is expected to make its debut in the ETCR category in 2020. This is a positive move towards cleaner, more efficient Racing, where technology and connectivity play a key role.

Source: YouTube via DPCcars

11 Comments on "SEAT Electric Car Uses 440 LBS of Dry Ice Daily"

Pluto

Just in case you missed seeing carbon emissions at the track, fear not!!!! Sumblimation is here to the rescue.

3 hours ago
Roy_H

Dry ice is made by condensing CO2 out of the air, so this is just returning it, no net pollution.

26 minutes ago
DL

Many ICE race cars also use dry ice for cooling when in the pits, no big change from the “paradigm”.

2 hours ago
deine Mutter

and that is why electric cars need big radiators.

2 hours ago
John Doe

Why not use Liquid Nitrogen?

1 hour ago
Mega

Cost of transport. Dry ice can be transported in an insulated truck quite easily (since it’s a solid), but liquid nitrogen needs to be transported in a Cryogenic storage dewar, which are expensive.

57 minutes ago
Roy_H

Dry ice is much cheaper than liquid N2.

25 minutes ago
reijer.k

Integrate a better cooling system to the battery to manage each of the cells

1 hour ago
groingo

Used to use dry ice in the cool cans to cool fuel in ICE cars, but that was only 10 pounds for a day of racing 440 lbs says they have a very real impracticle cooling issue.

1 hour ago
Davek

This is ridiculous.

1 hour ago
amt

These guys are a Bunch of Idiots !

40 minutes ago