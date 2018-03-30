  1. Home
  2. Bikes
  3. SeaSucker Bike Rack Tested On Tesla Model 3

SeaSucker Bike Rack Tested On Tesla Model 3

6 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 11

The SeaSucker Mini Bomber bike rack seems like a solid choice for the Tesla Model 3.

As reviewed, this bike rack retails for $440 and discount flat-rate ground shipping is only $7. It uses suction cups to attach to the Model 3’s glass roof and includes a spare suction cup in case you have any issues. The reviewer begins with an unboxing, pointing out that the rack is light, packaged well (without any styrofoam), and comes with an easy checklist inside the box top. For those that need more detailed instructions, there’s also the usual manual.

Bicycle News
This Might Be The Perfect Tesla Model X Bike Rack
Bike Rack For Model X Now Available From Tesla
Musk Tweets - Tesla Production Hits 7,000 In 7 Days, Model 3 Reaches 5,000

The rack only took about two minutes to put together. All that is required is a wrench. After that, you simply set it on the vehicle’s roof, pump up the suction cups, and you’re ready to roll. The rack fits two bikes and the weight capacity will be just fine for road bikes or mountain bikes. However, if you plan to use it for two larger bikes, you just have to assure that they are offset in such a way that the handlebars allow them both to fit properly.

Video Description via The Beet Sweets on YouTube:

SeaSucker Tesla Model 3 Bike Rack Review

https://www.seasucker.com/collections…

Categories: Bikes, Tesla, Videos

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

11 Comments on "SeaSucker Bike Rack Tested On Tesla Model 3"

newest oldest most voted
Darth

Would have liked to see her actually lifting the bikes up there and taking them down. They just magically appear on the roof.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Unplugged

That’s nothing in comparison to putting a tandem on the roof. While most bikes weigh less than 20 to 25 lbs., a lightweight tandem weighs more like 50 to 60 lbs.

Still, I doubt if this suction cup rack would take a tandem. The sad part is that I bought a lightweight specially designed bike trailer to handle the tandem. Unfortunately, the Model 3 has no provision for even a class 3 hitch.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Edward Arthur

A tandem (sans wheels) fits well inside of a Model S…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Mark.ca

The good expensive road bikes are quite light…still, i think eventually the pain will be scratched.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
dan

I wouldn’t drive behind one of these contraptions. That’s for sure.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Edward Arthur

Suction cups scare me.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
All-Purpose Guru

Especially since I’ve had pretty industrial-grade suction cups pop off, especially in the heat.

I’d want to see what kind of lever-locking mechanism is used to evacuate the air from the cups– and I’d like to see a fully-laden rack at freeway speeds between two semis.

My rack that clips around the edges of the trunk lid works fine, thankyouverymuch.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
EVShopper

Hadn’t thought about roof racks and how that might be a problem for the all glass roof.

Any info on how much weight the roof is rated for?

Could you put a kayak up there?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
dan

Do you really want to load something that big on the glass of your car using suction cups? If it comes off at highway speeds and injures someone, it is considered an unsafe load and you’re solely responsible.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 seconds ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

“The SeaSucker Mini Bomber bike rack seems like a solid choice for the Tesla Model 3.”

No, it’s a bad choice. Putting the rack on the roof means a lot of drag, especially at highway speed, which means reduced range and energy wasted for the car.

A good choice would be a rack mounted on the rear of the car. Unfortunately Tesla doesn’t provide a tow hitch for the Model 3.

Fortunately, third party suppliers have made a light tow hitch suitable for mounting a bike rack. If I read the comments in the discussion linked below correctly, installation is non-destructive, so no cutting or welding is required!

https://teslamotorsclub.com/tmc/threads/tow-hitch-bike-rack.109383/

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Kosh

At least with the glass roof, you’ll know when the thing blows off!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago