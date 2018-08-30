Juiced Bikes Presents Camp, City And Hyper Scrambler E-Bikes

2 H BY RIDEAPART.COM

Scrambler motorcycles, Scrambler electric motorcycles, Scrambler scooters, Scrambler bicycles…

There’s no denying that the retro fad has taken the motorcycle market by storm, and it’s not ready to let go of its spotlight just yet. When you look at the different brands’ lineups, there’s usually a scrambler model in there. The vintage effect has even trickled down and seeped into the bicycle industry and now, the electric bicycles for a little something super hipster.

San Diego, California, based Juiced Bikes offers a selection of hip electric bicycles from models with fat tires to more urban options. The latest addition to their lineup has already received ten times the target financing of $50,000 on Indiegogo: the Scrambler.

It looks exactly how you would picture a scrambler bicycle to look—gnarly tires, straight handlebar, flat saddle, etc. The Scrambler comes in three versions—Camp, City, and Hyper—each with different features to set them apart. All three models receive a 52V battery teamed with a 750 or 1,100 Watt electric motor with a top speed of up to 28 mph.

Both the Camp Scrambler and City Scrambler receive the smaller setup with the 750W motor with an estimated range of 32 mph. The Camp model gets proper off-road tires and a red frame, whereas the City is fitted with spoke wheels, road tires, and matte black frame. Retail price for the models has been set at $1,699 for the Camp and $1,899 for the City, both currently offered at $999 on Indiegogo.

The Hyper is amped up, top of the line model. It receives the 1,100W motor, teamed with the 52V battery. It can reach a top speed of 34 mph and a total range of 35 mph. The Hyper also features off-road tires and a brushed aluminum frame.

All three Scramblers have a throttle, which means you get the option of either pedaling your way around or use the battery to propel you like on a scooter. They also receive a convenient LCD display with all the necessary info such as speed and charge level, air coil suspension, and hydraulic brakes.

The downside? Once the battery is depleted, it takes up to 8 hours to get a full charge using the stock 2A charger. Using any other charger will void the product’s warranty. The pedaling won’t help you either since the pedaling doesn’t actually charge the battery. Aside from those little setbacks, the Scramblers actually look pretty darn sweet and we like the throttle that blurs the line between bicycle and scooter just a little more.

