Schaeffler To Debut 4ePerformance Concept & PHEV Truck Modules

Schaeffler has an offer to electrify pickup trucks in North America

Schaeffler confirmed its presence at the 2019 CES (Central Plaza, Booth 25) with an interesting 4ePerformance all-electric concept vehicle, equipped with a 880 kW (1,200 hp) powertrain.

The German manufacturer, which supplies transmissions for the Audi e-tron, predicts that by 2030 some 30% of new passenger cars will be fully electric, while another 40% are to be hybrids. This is why Schaeffler focuses more on electrification (total investment by 2020 to exceed €500 million) and will present at CES new hybrid modules, E-axle and the all-electric concept.

“Fascinating e-mobility: the Schaeffler 4ePerformance concept vehicle In the form of the Schaeffler 4ePerformance concept vehicle, Schaeffler has put a particularly fascinating ambassador of electric mobility on wheels that will be another highlight at Schaeffler’s CES booth. The 4ePerformance provides a good example of the technology transfer from racing into a near-production drive concept. The fully electric vehicle uses four Formula E motors with total power output of 880 kW (1,200 hp). They were adopted from the ABT Schaeffler FE01 Formula E race cars and, like the car’s power electronics, developed by Schaeffler’s subsidiary Compact Dynamics. All four motors were used for the full second Formula E season. For Schaeffler, the electric racing series is an ideal test laboratory for the development of electric mobility technologies and ideally fits the company’s “Mobility for tomorrow” strategy with which the globally active technology group helps shape the future of mobility.”

Interestingly, Schaeffler brings to CES also hybrid modules for pick-up truck electrification. Maybe U.S. manufacturers will finally be tempted to try to make a pickup PHEV?

“The compact P2 hybrid module fits between the IC engine and the transmission which makes it suitable for integration into existing vehicle concepts as well. It enables both a boost function and “coasting” with the IC engine shut off as well as all-electric driving. Consequently, the hybrid module shown at CES enhances both fuel economy and driving pleasure.”

