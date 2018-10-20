Scania To Supply 15 PHEV Trucks For German E-Highways Trial

6 H BY MARK KANE

Hybrid trucks with plug-in capability

Scania announced that in May 2019 it will supply 15 R 450 hybrid trucks for the German eHighway trials. The trucks will be equipped with special pantograph power collectors, developed by Siemens, so they can drive electric on roads with an overhead catenary system.

So far, several trials like this were conducted around the world with subsidies, but so far no one decided to invest in commercial operation, which suggests that battery-electric trucks are seen as a better solution.

Three places will be electrified:

A5 Autobahn in Hessen, where the five-kilometre e-highway infrastructure with electric power supplied from overhead lines in both directions has been completed

in Hessen, where the e-highway infrastructure with electric power supplied from overhead lines in has been completed A1 Autobahn to the Port of Lübeck, with additional stationary charging capacity planned at the port (summer 2019)

to the Port of Lübeck, with additional stationary charging capacity planned at the port (summer 2019) in Baden-Württemberg along a section of the B462 federal road (early 2020)

“The 15 trucks will be equipped with pantograph power collectors, developed by Siemens, mounted on the frame behind the cab for charging while in motion. These trucks will be operated by haulage companies in actual transport operations. Delivery of the first hybrid R 450 truck by Scania for Hessen is scheduled for May 2019. In addition to delivering trucks, Scania will manage vehicle maintenance and data collection from the trials. Scania has previously been selected as partner in the concurrent research project conducted by Volkswagen Group Research. A hybrid Scania R 450 is expected to be delivered to the project in February and commissioning is ongoing on Siemens test track outside Berlin. A second electrified research vehicle will be delivered in autumn 2019. The research programme will seek to analyse and optimise the powertrain concept, energy management, hybrid transmission, battery ageing and the next-generation cooling system.”

Magnus Höglund, Head of Electric Road System, Scania said: