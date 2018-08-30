Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund To Invest $1 Billion In Lucid Motors?
Lucid Air could enter the market with a big splash in 2020 if this proves to be true.
The rumors about Saudi PIF’s interest in Lucid Motors seem to be true and the latest news now is that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund will invest over $1 billion into the company.
According to Bloomberg, the deal is signed and opens the way for commercialization of Lucid Air in 2020, an electric luxury car that could be a major competitor for the Tesla Model S.
“The deal would give Lucid the funding to take it through to the commercial launch of the Silicon Valley-based startup’s first electric vehicle, the Lucid Air, in 2020, the Public Investment Fund said in a statement.”
Earlier this year, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia was expected to finance taking Tesla private by Elon Musk, but it was canceled. The fund, however, didn’t lose interest in EVs and still has plenty of billions of dollars to spend, it seems.
Source: Bloomberg
15 Comments
Good investment.
EV marketshare will increase substantially during the next decade.
A start-up that hasn’t even reached production, seems a very risky investment though…
In a way yes, but by funding a company in its very infancy it is possible as a large shareholder to impose the right conditions to make it profitable in a not too distend future. For example by avoiding expensive manufacturing place, distribution options, avoiding excessive vertical integration etc. Fail doing that right at the beginning and you may end up many years later with a structurally unprofitable business venture that is very difficult to put again on the right tracks.
To believe they can make the difference, the investors would have to have a much better understanding of the business than the investors of other companies in that space…
Not to mention that even with perfect execution, any new entrant now will have a very hard time staking out a claim in a financially viable manner. It’s no longer a pristine market devoid of competition, that an entirely new player can grow at ease.
It’s obviously a risk they’re willing to take.
That
s 500m a leg if they dont come threw on a car.
From the perspective of “peak cheap oil” …..
Saudi Aramco has recently started to acknowledge declining oil production in aging oilfields. They are seeking ways to diversify income.
Promoting (and possibly throttling) Electric and natural gas projects make sense, as this would also serve the purpose of keeping oil from running away too high for too long — which could result in a crash of the oil market.
It’s in Saudi’s best interest to keep oil in the ‘sweet spot’.
@ carcus
How would:
Promoting (and possibly throttling) Electric and natural gas projects
serve
the purpose of keeping oil from running away too high for too long
???
How would that make sense?
Could you elaborate on that?
Thanks
Think “swing producer 2.0”.
The Saudis can of course in principle just sit on their oil and sell it later. But when lots of people have lots of money to make from an activity, suppressing it isn’t easy. Electrifying transportation would dampen demand, if not compared to now at least compared to demand without electrifying transportation. And that would give the Saudis more time to create something to live off when the oil runs out, and possibly prevent the political turmoils or revolution that is guaranteed to happen if the lives of most of the power elite is disrupted.
I think you got the causality all wrong. Revolution is what disrupts the lives of the power elite, not the other way around.
2020 means they will be entering a market segment proximate to the Taycan, in addition to a (possibly updated) Model S… I guess their top-specced variants could see some success in a high-performance niche above the others; but I’m not sure there is much room to go mainstream with the more affordable variants? Unless they can somehow offer much better value than the competition — which doesn’t seem very plausible to do in a financially sustainable fashion by a fresh start-up…
I wonder why they chose Lucid over Farady Future……
After the turmoil Faraday Future has been through, it was surprising to see *anyone* still willing to invest in them… From an outsider perspective at least, Lucid always seemed more down to earth.
Good start. An ironic investor, for sure, but a good start.