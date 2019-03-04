Sandy Munro Admits Tesla Is A Cult More Than An Automaker: Video
Tesla is shutting down stores to build a cheaper Model 3. What’s the story here?
Of course, Bloomberg Technology and most of mainstream media has voiced the fact that it’s once again unhappy with Tesla. “Build the base Tesla Model 3 quickly or we’ll destroy your credibility. Wait, don’t build it if you have to adjust finances. You must show a profit even if it means building less cars. Wait, if you build less cars we’re coming to get you!”
Yes, as most of you know, the mainstream press related to Tesla is just about 100-percent negative. In fact, the company is under so much scrutiny that there’s absolutely nothing it can do (most of which is one every day by legacy OEMs, but goes unnoticed and unreported) to prove success to the media.
Industry expert Sandy Munro tore down a Model 3 early on and seemed disgusted. Since then, he’s changed his tune so much that he even appears to be a Tesla supporter. However, in a recent interview with Bloomberg regarding Tesla’s plans for store closures and potential job cuts, he calls Tesla a cult.
Whether or not Munro is enamored with the Model 3 from a design standpoint, he’s may not be so sure about the company as a whole. In fact, he says Tesla is not even an automaker, but instead, a cult. As Bloomberg sees it, this is an outright negative.
However, the truth is, Munro sees that the electric automaker can sell its cars without having stores, since Tesla and Elon Musk simply attract people in a way that no other automaker has achieved. No other company CEO is so well-known. No automaker has secrets and tricks up its sleeves like that of Tesla. Munro is so impressed to say that most people won’t even settle for a $35,000 Model 3 because Tesla offers so many appealing option and add-ons.
Still, while a cult is great for marketing, it can always backfire. For this reason, it can work to make investors and car shoppers uneasy, which is clearly the case in the present.
We’d love to read your thoughts on this phenomenon in the comment section below.
Video Description via Bloomberg Technology on YouTube:
Sandy Munro Says Tesla Isn’t a Car Company, It’s a Cult
Mar.01 — Sandy Munro, chief executive officer of Munro & Associates, and Bloomberg Businessweek’s Max Chafkin discuss investor reaction to Tesla Inc.’s plan to shut many of its stores to help deliver a new Model 3 for $35,000. They speak with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang on “Bloomberg Technology.”
16 Comments on "Sandy Munro Admits Tesla Is A Cult More Than An Automaker: Video"
Some people said that about Apple a decade ago. Now Apple would be able to buy many traditional car makers or Tesla! Cash that is…
He did not say that, that is what Bloomberg want to claim, see the original video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APWx9t9Km94
I was pretty sure that Sandy did not mention that Tesla is a cult in the video.
Paraphrase for us, not everyone can watch videos from their work computers…
Even if Sandy actually said that, I wouldn’t mind. He’s certainly earned my respect for how completely he turned around on his opinion of Tesla’s cars, and especially the Model 3. He even described himself as a full-blown Tesla fanboy in the “Autoline After Hours” interview!
I don’t mind some gentle ribbing about how much “Tesla Kool-Aid” some of us Tesla fans have drunk. What I do mind is when serial Tesla bashers call us “cultists” in a derisive and mean-spirited way!
Well, let’s see… just who is it who keep obsessively posting about Tesla even in comments to articles which have absolutely nothing to do with Tesla? And who is it that keeps making up conspiracy theories about Tesla? Seems to me it’s the serial Tesla bashers, so obsessed with Tesla that they can’t stop posting rubbish and outright B.S. about the company and its cars all the time, who are the real cultists!
I wouldn’t say it’s a cult, they just make better cars than the “other guys” and that makes a lot of other people mad.
I wouldn’t say that most Tesla buyers are cult members as I Know many of them in the real life.
But the comment sections of its fan club sites such as Electreck or clean technica do seem to act like a Cult. Then again, both of those sites openly disclose that they own TSLA stocks which may just influence their coverage due to financial entanglement.
Cult? No. Avid fan base that advocates for it? Yes.
There are some cultish folks…like a lot of unsophisticated folks that buy into Elon’s statements that are obviously over-optimistic exaggerations…like his promises of self-driving for years that is still a long way away.
But Tesla has earned it’s fan base. A great $35K EV with a 200 mile range was literally IMPOSSIBLE ten years ago. Heck, it is impossible today if you listen to Tesla’s competitors & critics. I said it too. But they delivered. So they’ve earned the accolades.
Proud to be a Tesla cultist. 😉
Tesla Cult Charter Member #245
Tesla always has been an odd ball on the eyes of traditional automotive experts/analysts.
Automitove analysts understandably don’t know how to evaluate Tesla because Tesla does not neatly fit into a long standing automotive industry template of how car makers are expected to behave.
Over the next 5-10 years what Tesla is today pioneering as a car maker will become the new norm for likely the majority of all the EV maker front runners… until then the industry “experts” will continue to point out all that is odd about Tesla.
Tesla is an innovator and 100% clean energy business. Its aspirational qualities inspire loyalty in customers and supporters. This is what real leadership looks like. If you want a cult, I suggest Fox News viewers.
Why does anyone care about the opinion of a grumpy old man from another era, who owes his loyalty to the ICE giants?
I keep considering a Tesla, but they are not yet offering the combination of cost and features I’m looking for, and I don’t have an immediate need for a new car. Getting closer though.
But the rabid fan base on some sites and blogs makes me not want to be associated with that kind of cultish fanaticism.
Maybe it’s just the elitist, self righteous, privileged, entitlement mindset they seem to have that puts me off.
I know some Tesla owners personally, and they are fine in person, but man, people get on the Internet comments section and lose all sense of decorum and nuance and sense of humor.
Why couldn’t Tesla be a car company AND a cult? What’s wrong with that anyway? I say kudos to Tesla for creating a cult-like following.