San Diego Orders 40 New Flyer Electric Buses

480 kWh battery for long-range service.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System ordered six 40-foot (12.2 m), zero-emission, battery-electric New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE transit buses.

The agency opts for the long-range versions with 480 kWh batteries (New Flyer offers up to 600 kWh), so the buses will be able to replace diesel counterparts. Deliveries are scheduled for 2019.

Together with buses, New Flyer will supply nine depot chargers (six at the primary operating facility and three in other fixed-route operating facilities).

“The purchase, supported by competitive state grants, California’s Cap-and-Trade Program, and the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, continues San Diego’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions as part of a zero-emission pilot program that supports overarching California Climate Action goals. Buses are expected to arrive in 2019 and will be tested along various existing routes.The buses are equipped with 480-kilowatt batteries, and will also feature the latest onboard video surveillance systems, enhanced wheelchair restraint systems with forward-facing safety barriers for improved safety, and electric air conditioning, and accessory systems.” “The SDMTS Board of Directors unanimously approved the purchase, which includes nine depot chargers from New Flyer. Plans are in place to install six depot chargers at the Imperial Avenue Division as the primary operating facility for the zero-emissions buses, with the remaining three to be installed at other fixed-route operating facilities to expand the route-testing area and provide service continuity.”

Wayne Joseph, President, New Flyer of America said:

“New Flyer is proud to offer zero-emission solutions for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System. We are thrilled to continue partnering with California transit agencies in pursuit of cleaner air and environmental preservation, and we commend MTS on its climate leadership through continued commitment to delivering emission-free solutions to San Diego and the surrounding community.”

Paul Jablonksi, Chief Executive Officer, MTS said: