San Diego Gas & Electric EV-TOU-5 Rate: A Model For Other Utilities
As San Diegan’s we appreciate our clean environment and we strive to do more.
As a San Diego native, the hazy brown skies and pollution of the 70’s and 80’s mostly caused by our larger neighbor to the north, LA, and our love affair with the gasoline-powered car, left an indelible stain of wrongness on my memory. With every breath I took, I was polluting my lungs and my body with the always present smog.
Many San Diegan’s and I (many Californian’s too) have a lifelong desire to clean our environment for now and for future generations of San Diegan’s.
It’s fashionable and easy to beat up on utilities like SDG&E and state regulators such as the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) however they are the entities along with the individuals and families who decide to prioritize clean air and economic savings in their purchases, that are moving our region forward as national leaders in the EV and PV space. Over 130,000 San Diego households have gone solar and over 30,000 EV’s are on our roads. Statewide its close 800,000 rooftops with Solar PV and 200,000 EVs. Data here:
That’s a million Californian families involved in individual actions to significantly clean our air, improve their family budgets and to make California better. Each and every one, I consider a hero.
Why is this happening here? because of great state leadership, innovative programs from our utilities and a population that appreciates clean air and saving money.
In California, our electricity cost per kwh is the fifth highest in the nation. But that’s only half the story and you know what they say about half a story, it’s worse than a lie. In California, our monthly electricity cost per household is 47th in the nation and that is mostly due to our conservation efforts and temperate climate. Data here:
In San Diego and in all of California, transportation is the single largest source of emissions by far at 54%, this is more than twice the next largest source of emissions. Oddly enough, electric transportation is also the single greatest source of savings for the average family.
Using electricity for transportation provides us over 5 times greater emissions savings as using the same amount of electricity for our buildings. Gasoline simply has far more emissions than our existing SDG&E grid which is at 45% renewables already. That’s using our money and electricity in the wisest way to clean our air.SDG&E’s EV-TOU-5 Rate
In the U.S. the average car drives 12,000 miles a year with the average new car getting 24 mpg. With gas prices in San Diego at $3.50 a gallon, this equates to $1750 a year in gas cost per vehicle.
In San Diego with the new SDG&E EV-TOU-5 rate with the car charging while you sleep between midnight and 6am, (and to 2pm on weekends) the cost to drive the same distance is calculated at 9.4 cents per KWH with 3500 KWH needed to travel 12,000 miles in our BMW i3. This totals $329 per year.
Additionally, in the SDG&E service area, EV and PHEV drivers are eligible for a EV Climate Credit. In 2017 it was $200 per EV or PHEV and in 2018 it was $500 per EV or PHEV. Driving on electricity in San Diego for our family is a cost of -$171 a year per EV and we have two. Yes, you can apply the $171 credit to your homes electric bill.
With the average EV driving 12,000 a year, you can drive for free in San Diego with no cost of fuel on the EV-TOU-5 rate and EV Climate Credit.
Think about it, if your gas car could magically go to the gas station in the middle of the night while you sleep, with no effort on your part and fill up for free, returning to your garage 100% full in the morning, would you do it? That is exactly the scenario for electric cars in San Diego.
Many other EV programs including vehicle incentives are available from SDG&E for those lucky enough to live in the region. Data here:
To summarize, the savings per electric vehicle as compared to a gasoline vehicle is $1421 per year, if you apply for the EV credit it’s $1921 a year per vehicle. With an average family having 2-3 cars, the savings could be much larger if more than one car is an EV or PHEV.
To reduce emissions and strengthen our family budgets we need to focus our efforts on transportation with a stable and predictable electricity supply. When we electrify transportation, we lower our emissions over 3000lbs per MWH and we save $160 a month on our average family transportation fuel bill per vehicle.
That’s real emissions reduction and real savings for San Diego families.
You can live and drive on Sunshine.
Our nation can learn a lesson from our experience in San Diego.
***Editors note:
Peder Norby is a Carlsbad Ca. resident and served as a San Diego County Planning Commissioner for eight years. He is a contributing writer for Inside EV’s. He and his wife Julie received the 2008 Energy Efficiency Award from the Center for Sustainable Energy for the construction of their beyond net zero home, Herons’ House. Peder is a consultant, EV pioneer, Electronaut, and Co-Creator working and consulting with electric transportation companies, municipalities, landowners and utilities. He is a consultant with Sempra Services. Sempra is the parent company of SDG&E, which is prominently mentioned in this writing.
21 Comments on "San Diego Gas & Electric EV-TOU-5 Rate: A Model For Other Utilities"
Very interesting. Does the EV climate credit have an economic purpose or is it simply an incentive?
What are the on peak and off peak time slots? How do you see them changing as solar penetration increases? It seems Super-off peak should be 9am-3pm in the future, to encourage EVs to soak up all excess solar power.
To make the city healthier, and therefore a tourist mecca.
Remember, EV’s don’t just reduce co2, the reduce a slew of hydrocarbons of partially burnt fuel, and engine oil leakage from warn out o-rings, the blue smoke from some beat Lexus, that the driver won’t get fixed.
Also, converting to an EV van fleet would greatly reduce cancer risk from diesel.
Lowering healthcare costs in the city.
Hawaiian Electric (Oʻahu) offers a residential TOU plan whose off-peak time period is 9 AM – 5 PM daily (9¢/kWh discount), on-peak is 5 PM – 10 PM daily (13.5¢/kWh penalty), and the normal rate period is 10 PM – 9 AM daily. The normal rate varies each month based on the cost of oil, Oʻahu’s primary electricity generation fuel, and tends to range in the 22-25¢/kWh range. One can choose to have a TOU plan for one’s EV charging circuit only and a standard residential plan for the rest of the electricity service, but each plan would include a fixed $10 customer charge plus a few smaller fees. We chose a single TOU plan for our entire electrical service including EV charging.
Due to high private solar energy production, the off-peak rate is during the daytime which is when I always charge. This works because I am retired, but it does not work well for EV drivers working normal business hours if they drive to work as most do. We tend to save ~10% by choosing a TOU electricity plan.
Super-off-peak is already until 2pm on weekends and 10am to 12noon in March and April.
Most of the solar production changing the dynamics isn’t from rooftops but large scale projects out in the East of LA & San Diego, where it’s virtually always sunny.
Until substantial utility scale daily energy storage is feasible, the effect will be to increase the months of that 10am to 12noon low-rate period and then expand its duration. And the penalty for on-peak will continue to increase until then.
California has Cap and Trade for emissions. Those lowering emissions such as EV drivers are awarded and this is done though the electric utilities in the state. They all have a slightly different way of doing it and the program will continue in the years to come.
“the hazy brown skies and pollution of the 70’s and 80’s mostly caused by our larger neighbor to the north, LA”
How did that happen? The air circulation is E to W and sometimes reverses in winter…almost never N to S.
The best thing about driving EV and owning a home is that you can install solar and not care about rate plans. My production surpasses consumption and with NEM i’m covered. If i will ever get above production i will just add more panels.
In addition, there is a small range there that was blocking it.
S.D. is just putting blame elsewhere.
However, you CAN get N to S depending on fronts. For example, in Colorado, some of largest precip (generally snow) is when golf weather out of Texas runs S->N, and then meets a true cold front flying down the Rockies eastern front range (as in N->S) and then typically meets around Denver.
But SD does not get that much.
If you get the TOU plans with an EV, you would be even better off with solar—you’ll have extra $ credit that you could use for A/C or electric heating instead of nat gas heating.
I will do a comp to see if it’s worth it but i’m skeptical.
The utilities fought to kill NEM and replace it with NEM2 which has a mandatory TOU schedule. I’m on a tired rate which is not available any longer on NEM2. I really don’t see how Edison will ever make a change that’s not in their favor.
Smog hangs in valley, all the valley gets to share.
Huge spread, here: 9.4 cents – 53 cents per KWh. CA residential averages close to 20 cent KWh, if we are talking about averaging just the watt costs, So, that’s great and probably still pays SDG&E something for transmission. I guess it’s more the 53 cent peak cost. Yikes!! Peder, are you considering a stationary battery, beyond your solar? That math changes, too.
Stick some solar on your roof @ 53 cents. They’ll owe you money during the summer months.
SDG&E peak is now 4pm to 9pm every day. Solar doesn’t help for that.
Batteries.
pjwood, It is a huge spread and TOU rates are going to that way and even more so in the future. The goal is to use as little energy as possible in the peak times. Regarding the super off peak time, this is when we have our two cars set to charge, Our other large loads from the pool pumps and wine cellar cooler also benefit be being run in the super off peak times.
All very nice unless you live in an apartment and have no access to charging.
Koch’s have figured this out: https://careaboutenergy.org/ab-1745/?utm_source=stack&utm_medium=cpv&utm_campaign=ice_ban_02&utm_content=Barbara_30
Get your employer to install a 240 outlet so you can charge at work.
Pk rates really are high, but they should be to dissuade use at that time!
We just switched over to TOU5 last week since we charge overnight so much that it outweighs even being Grandfathered into old pk rates 12p-6p on our solar. Luckily, we got powerwall so able to time shift our power production to pk 4p-9p times. Only bummer is it’s going to be really hard to participate in OhmConnect incentives now.
Very happy to have this new rate regardless. Saves a bundle for EV drivers.
Edit – now only if there’s a way to leverage the last step: V2H