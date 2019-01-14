Samsung SDI Reveals EV Battery Future, Plus Roadmap To Solid State

1 H BY MARK KANE

Samsung SDI brings its latest battery tech to Detroit

Samsung SDI is present at the NAIAS in Detroit. It will present its latest offer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

The company presents cells from 37 to 78 Ah capacity. Samsung says that the general trend is to increase the capacity. Therefore, it will be able to reduce the number of cells to decrease pack costs.

“Samsung SDI will present its fast-charging, high-capacity batteries for EVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) under the theme “Charged for Auto 2.0″ to attract interest from global automakers seeking tailored products for their EVs.”

Samsung SDI will also unveil its business roadmap for solid-state batteries.

In the case of the U.S., the South Korean company plans to build a battery pack manufacturing plant in Michigan. The investment is estimated at $62.7 million.

Source: Samsung SDI via Green Car Congress