BMW Plug-In Electric Car Sales Slightly Decline In February 2019

Several new/updated plug-in models coming within months

Sales of BMW Group plug-in electric cars decreased in February for the first time since we’ve tracked the stats. It’s not a big drop – by 1.9% to 7,759 but after a barely positive January, BMW needs new versions of its plug-ins to continue growth (those new plug-ins will enter the market over the course of this year).

Overall, the plug-in sales accounted for over 4.5% share out of the overall volume of the BMW Group, which also decreased by 4.1% because “current model changeover of the BMW 3 Series sedan”.

BMW i + BMW iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales worldwide – February 2019

Positive news is that the BMW i3 nots almost 20% sales increase so far this year.

“This week’s Geneva Motor Show was a showcase for the BMW Group’s new plug-in hybrid vehicles, with world premieres for the electrified variants of the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. The BMW 5 Series and 2 Series Active Tourer will also get the new fourth-generation plug-in hybrid technology in the course of the year. The BMW Group is the world’s leading provider of plug-in hybrid vehicles and together with the fully-electric BMW i3, the company now offers electrified vehicles in every vehicle segment. After more than five years on the market, the BMW i3 remains very popular with customers, with sales in the first two months of the year up 19.8% on the same period last year. By the end of next year, the BMW Group will have introduced ten new or updated electrified models. By 2025, the company plans to have at least 25 electrified models on the market, 12 of which will be fully electric.”

