BMW Plug-In Electric Car Sales Slightly Decline In February 2019
Several new/updated plug-in models coming within months
Sales of BMW Group plug-in electric cars decreased in February for the first time since we’ve tracked the stats. It’s not a big drop – by 1.9% to 7,759 but after a barely positive January, BMW needs new versions of its plug-ins to continue growth (those new plug-ins will enter the market over the course of this year).
Overall, the plug-in sales accounted for over 4.5% share out of the overall volume of the BMW Group, which also decreased by 4.1% because “current model changeover of the BMW 3 Series sedan”.
BMW i + BMW iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales worldwide – February 2019
Positive news is that the BMW i3 nots almost 20% sales increase so far this year.
“This week’s Geneva Motor Show was a showcase for the BMW Group’s new plug-in hybrid vehicles, with world premieres for the electrified variants of the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. The BMW 5 Series and 2 Series Active Tourer will also get the new fourth-generation plug-in hybrid technology in the course of the year. The BMW Group is the world’s leading provider of plug-in hybrid vehicles and together with the fully-electric BMW i3, the company now offers electrified vehicles in every vehicle segment. After more than five years on the market, the BMW i3 remains very popular with customers, with sales in the first two months of the year up 19.8% on the same period last year. By the end of next year, the BMW Group will have introduced ten new or updated electrified models. By 2025, the company plans to have at least 25 electrified models on the market, 12 of which will be fully electric.”
Pieter Nota, Member of the BMW AG Board of Management responsible for Sales and Brand BMW commented:
“With the current model changeover of the BMW 3 Series sedan, we had expected the year to start slowly. However the new 3 Series, which has had great media reviews, is arriving in the showrooms right now and it’s already got a very strong order-book. The 3 Series, together with the exciting new models we showed in Geneva this week, including four new plug-in hybrids, will give us increasing sales momentum as the year continues. I remain confident we will achieve a slight sales increase in 2019.”
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "BMW Plug-In Electric Car Sales Slightly Decline In February 2019"
Seems like a cyclic drop. It pains me that they still sell the 530i when the 530e is the same price and an objectively better car.
I will not be surprised to see some non Tesla auto makers lose BEV sales to Tesla globally by March. This is not what I would like to see. I wish only Ice sales will go down as a result of increasing Tesla sales.