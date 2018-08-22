  1. Home
  3. Russian “How Do You Like This, Elon Musk?” Memes Are Hilarious

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 9

Now you too can poop in the dark. “How do you like this, Elon Musk?”

If that’s not enough to pique your interest, well then, probably nothing is.

Some Crazy Musk Tweets
Musk Tweets - Tesla Roadster To Get Real Rocket Boosters, Might Fly
There's Reasons SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Sent A Tesla Roadster Into Orbit
Tesla Semi Spotted In Arkansas: Musk Comments 1,000-Mile Extension Cord Required

Apparently, it’s now a thing in Russia to include Elon Musk mentions in Tweets. Like, really odd tweets that seem completely unrelated to the man who runs Tesla.

But with Musk’s social media profile ever on the rise, these Tweet crafters decided it was time to reference the man in almost any way possible.

As Mashable details, the translations of some of these tweets are not entirely accurate, but all do include Musk by name. Some of the most popular memes in this context are:

“How do you like this, Elon Musk?”

“What do you think, Elon Musk?”

“How do you like this invention, Elon Musk?”

Enough rambling. Let’s get to these hilarious tweets already. Here goes:

“My super brewing coffee system … How do you like this invention, Elon Musk?”

“While Elon Musk waits for coffee, I pour mine straight from the tap.”

This town filled its potholes with loose, freshly mown grass. “What do you think, Elon Musk?”

Now you too can poop in the dark. “How do you like this, Elon Musk?”

“What do you think, Elon Musk?”

Let us know in the comment section if there are any other of these comical tweets out there. You can now enjoy the rest of your day with a grin!

Source: Mashable

9 Comments on "Russian “How Do You Like This, Elon Musk?” Memes Are Hilarious"

(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

The glowing Crapper is the best!

2 hours ago
William

Lock down CFLB might be a close runner up!

2 hours ago
Ron

I thought the CFLB was the most notable. While much of the rest of the world is moving away from CFL toward LEDs, Russia is backward enough that CFLs are worth chaining up.
Reminds me of the unintended consequence of USSR showing “The Grapes of Wrath” movie to show the horrible condition of the worker in USA. The book & movie were briefly banned in the Soviet Union by Joseph Stalin, because the ruling Communist Party was troubled by the thought that it showed that even the most destitute Americans could afford a car.

Patching potholes with grass clippings needs to get special mention: Looking Good!

1 hour ago
Get Real

I wonder if maybe vodka is involved in some of these Russian tweets?

15 minutes ago
CDAVIS

Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Tim Cook
————-

Which has most public name recognition?

2 hours ago
Billy

remember for every Tesla sold, thats one less car that will not consume up to 2,700 gallons of gas used over a lifetime of the car, and Russia sells almost as much oil as Saudi Arabia. Tesla does not help Russia.

2 hours ago
Dan F.

Lifetime use of gasoline by a typical car or light truck (real world lets say a generous 25 mpg) is more like 6000 to 8000 gallons for 150k to 200k miles. 2,700 gal. would take a Prius about 125k miles at 46+mpg average real world.

1 hour ago
bro1999

And a brand new gas guzzler on the road that can be sold by a traditional automaker once Tesla sells the ZEV credits acquired from that particular Tesla’s sale.

1 hour ago
John

Yeah, companies like GM, with their big gas guzzling trucks. Makes me feel kinda guilty that one of my two cars has a Chevy badge sometimes. What about you?

41 minutes ago