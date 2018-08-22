Russian “How Do You Like This, Elon Musk?” Memes Are Hilarious

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Now you too can poop in the dark. “How do you like this, Elon Musk?”

If that’s not enough to pique your interest, well then, probably nothing is.

Apparently, it’s now a thing in Russia to include Elon Musk mentions in Tweets. Like, really odd tweets that seem completely unrelated to the man who runs Tesla.

But with Musk’s social media profile ever on the rise, these Tweet crafters decided it was time to reference the man in almost any way possible.

As Mashable details, the translations of some of these tweets are not entirely accurate, but all do include Musk by name. Some of the most popular memes in this context are:

“How do you like this, Elon Musk?” “What do you think, Elon Musk?” “How do you like this invention, Elon Musk?”

Enough rambling. Let’s get to these hilarious tweets already. Here goes:

apparently russia has this meme where they @ elon musk in pictures of super stupid bootleggy lifehacky “inventions” captioned “and how do you like this, elon musk?” so as it turns out, no one is better at memes than the russians pic.twitter.com/Uoz6yfqZAC — Courtney (@andromedamn) August 21, 2018

“My super brewing coffee system … How do you like this invention, Elon Musk?”

моя супер система заваривания кофе гейзерным путем как тебе такое изобретение илон маск? pic.twitter.com/KZuX7JHREI — ЭТИЧНЫЙ МЯСНИК (@xoccts) February 10, 2018

“While Elon Musk waits for coffee, I pour mine straight from the tap.”



пока илон маск ждет свой кофе, я наливаю свой прямо из-под крана pic.twitter.com/nMPa4TXg9l — мистер гедонист (@GoshaDich) June 15, 2018

This town filled its potholes with loose, freshly mown grass. “What do you think, Elon Musk?”



Ямы на дорогах Калуги залатали скошенной травой Как тебе такое, Илон Маск? pic.twitter.com/sFrHK197Bs — #MDK (@mudakoff) July 9, 2018

Now you too can poop in the dark. “How do you like this, Elon Musk?”



как тебе такое изобретение илон маск pic.twitter.com/JFGUeYkevT — herr doktor. (@dr_nowhere) February 12, 2018

“What do you think, Elon Musk?”

А КАК ТЕБЕ ТАКОЕ, ИЛОН МАСК???????????? pic.twitter.com/GtS0Wl6hrw — Черника (@NatashaChernika) February 7, 2018

Let us know in the comment section if there are any other of these comical tweets out there. You can now enjoy the rest of your day with a grin!

Source: Mashable