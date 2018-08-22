Russian “How Do You Like This, Elon Musk?” Memes Are Hilarious
If that’s not enough to pique your interest, well then, probably nothing is.
Apparently, it’s now a thing in Russia to include Elon Musk mentions in Tweets. Like, really odd tweets that seem completely unrelated to the man who runs Tesla.
But with Musk’s social media profile ever on the rise, these Tweet crafters decided it was time to reference the man in almost any way possible.
As Mashable details, the translations of some of these tweets are not entirely accurate, but all do include Musk by name. Some of the most popular memes in this context are:
“How do you like this, Elon Musk?”
“What do you think, Elon Musk?”
“How do you like this invention, Elon Musk?”
Enough rambling. Let’s get to these hilarious tweets already. Here goes:
apparently russia has this meme where they @ elon musk in pictures of super stupid bootleggy lifehacky “inventions” captioned “and how do you like this, elon musk?” so as it turns out, no one is better at memes than the russians pic.twitter.com/Uoz6yfqZAC
— Courtney (@andromedamn) August 21, 2018
“My super brewing coffee system … How do you like this invention, Elon Musk?”
моя супер система заваривания кофе гейзерным путем как тебе такое изобретение илон маск? pic.twitter.com/KZuX7JHREI
— ЭТИЧНЫЙ МЯСНИК (@xoccts) February 10, 2018
“While Elon Musk waits for coffee, I pour mine straight from the tap.”
пока илон маск ждет свой кофе, я наливаю свой прямо из-под крана pic.twitter.com/nMPa4TXg9l
— мистер гедонист (@GoshaDich) June 15, 2018
This town filled its potholes with loose, freshly mown grass. “What do you think, Elon Musk?”
Ямы на дорогах Калуги залатали скошенной травой
Как тебе такое, Илон Маск? pic.twitter.com/sFrHK197Bs
— #MDK (@mudakoff) July 9, 2018
Now you too can poop in the dark. “How do you like this, Elon Musk?”
как тебе такое изобретение илон маск pic.twitter.com/JFGUeYkevT
— herr doktor. (@dr_nowhere) February 12, 2018
“What do you think, Elon Musk?”
А КАК ТЕБЕ ТАКОЕ, ИЛОН МАСК???????????? pic.twitter.com/GtS0Wl6hrw
— Черника (@NatashaChernika) February 7, 2018
Let us know in the comment section if there are any other of these comical tweets out there. You can now enjoy the rest of your day with a grin!
Source: Mashable
9 Comments on "Russian “How Do You Like This, Elon Musk?” Memes Are Hilarious"
The glowing Crapper is the best!
Lock down CFLB might be a close runner up!
I thought the CFLB was the most notable. While much of the rest of the world is moving away from CFL toward LEDs, Russia is backward enough that CFLs are worth chaining up.
Reminds me of the unintended consequence of USSR showing “The Grapes of Wrath” movie to show the horrible condition of the worker in USA. The book & movie were briefly banned in the Soviet Union by Joseph Stalin, because the ruling Communist Party was troubled by the thought that it showed that even the most destitute Americans could afford a car.
Patching potholes with grass clippings needs to get special mention: Looking Good!
I wonder if maybe vodka is involved in some of these Russian tweets?
Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Tim Cook
————-
Which has most public name recognition?
remember for every Tesla sold, thats one less car that will not consume up to 2,700 gallons of gas used over a lifetime of the car, and Russia sells almost as much oil as Saudi Arabia. Tesla does not help Russia.
Lifetime use of gasoline by a typical car or light truck (real world lets say a generous 25 mpg) is more like 6000 to 8000 gallons for 150k to 200k miles. 2,700 gal. would take a Prius about 125k miles at 46+mpg average real world.
And a brand new gas guzzler on the road that can be sold by a traditional automaker once Tesla sells the ZEV credits acquired from that particular Tesla’s sale.
Yeah, companies like GM, with their big gas guzzling trucks. Makes me feel kinda guilty that one of my two cars has a Chevy badge sometimes. What about you?