3 Ways To Ruin Your Tesla Battery, Plus What It Costs To Replace It
Time to replace that Tesla battery due to bad choices? How much will this set you back and how can you avoid it?
Our good friend Sean Mitchell (uncle Sean) purchased a used Tesla Model S with a 60-kWh battery pack about three years ago. It had 16,000 miles on it and he’s racked up another ~130,000 miles since. Needless to say, Sean gets a ton of use out of the car. However, he recently learned that he’ll have to have the battery replaced. What caused it to fail? How much will a new Tesla battery cost?
Since Sean’s job as a real estate agent requires a lot of driving and the 60-kWh battery doesn’t offer a huge amount of range, he has to charge often. He finds himself driving upwards of 150-200 miles some days. Unfortunately, for a long time, Sean was charging to 100 percent every single time. On a busy day, he’d start with a full charge and still have to charge up again before the day came to an end. Needless to say, two charges a day to 100 percent have not been friendly to his battery, which degraded more than usual.
In addition, uncle Sean points out that it’s not healthy to run the battery down to a low state of charge. While he doesn’t say in this video that this is something he has done regularly, it’s obvious that he has. He says that he has to stop at a Supercharger nearly every day since he’s running low on range. In the other video (below) Sean is pushing the car to the end of its range and says he has pushed it further on other occasions.
Finally, Mitchell points out that high temperature is a battery killer. Being that he uses Superchargers a few times a day, this high voltage degraded his battery quicker. He also talks about how it’s not the easiest task to figure out how much your battery is degrading and it’s not something Tesla sheds much insight on. Sean shows how to get an idea of your battery health, but adds that it would be fantastic if Tesla provided more of this type of information for owners.
Mitchell offers a wealth of information about the whole situation, including the out-of-pocket cost of a Tesla battery replacement. Check out the video for more details.
Below is Sean’s previous video, which explains the situation that caused his Tesla Model S battery to fail.
Do NOT upgrade to the unlocked 75 kWh.
The way you charge and drive represents tremendous abuse of the 60 kWh pack; simply having a 75 kWh limited to 60 kWh provides a protective buffer against damage from fully charging when it is not necessary, and might provide some protection to the pack against draining it completely by driving it to zero. If you do pay to unlock the full 75k, then that protection against bad habits will be erased.
Since you are already accustomed to a 60 kWh battery, the new pack will still offer some unlooked-for benefits — it will charge to 60 kWh faster, and may provide slightly more powerful acceleration than the previous pack.
Or, just set the max battery charge to 80-90% and still have the ability to access your entire battery for long road trips. No bad habits form when you set it and forget it (for 80-90% capacity).
Range is king.
So it turns out if you charge the Tesla like most people charge their LEAF, it degrades a lot and often fails..?
I’ve always thought it is extremely unfair how these comparisons are done. People are so impressed when a Tesla 90 kWh pack degraded “just 3-4%” after a couple years, but forget it’s about équivalent to a 24 kWh pack degrading 15-20%! And of course the small packs are far more often at a very high and a very low SoC.
Actually, the Leaf doesn’t allow users charge to 100%. Tesla gives its users ultimate flexibility, assuming its owners are knowledgeable about battery management. Nissan doesn’t assume that level of knowledge.
It is not a bad point. My 2013 Leaf is at about 88% SOH. So it lost 2.4% per year. A Tesla would have degraded less, but the battery is 3 to 4 times the size so it definitely has gone through much fewer charging cycles for the same distance.
Leaf degradation gets a lot more press because of the hot climates issue which causes some really bad results, and because there is much less range to work with, so if you are down 10% you notice it, whereas on a Tesla it’s not a big deal.
Would love to see internal data from both Nissan and Tesla on battery replacement rates.
This is ~700 full cycles, pretty typical for consumer lithium ion batteries.
Sometime around 2015 they switched to a slightly different chemistry. The Tesloop Model S that needed a new battery at 200k miles (~800 full cycles) was the old battery, Their Model X that still has its original battery at 300k miles (~1200 full cycles) has the newer battery.
A replacement is 15-20k today but will be sub-5k in 5 years???? Funny guy.
I wish you were right about the sub $5k replacement in 5 years. I’m not so optimistic, I think it will still cost around $10k to have the battery replaced.
As Doggydogworld mentioned above the newer chemistry and longer range batteries will last much longer, really rendering the replacement battery topic moot. The Tesloop Model Xes are over 200,000 miles, one with over 300,000 miles and still with 85% or higher range. And this is after driving them hard and Supercharging every day. The 2170 cells in the Model 3 may be even more durable. For most people the car itself will be at end of life before the battery packs would need to be replaced.
What would you guys predict a replacement Model 3 pack costs, given it should be the least expensive pack on a per KWh basis?
Even if Tesla hits $100/KWh at the pack level, that’s about $7500 to build it. So maybe it retails for $10K and the core return is offset by installation cost?
Any chance we’ll see a pack cost less than that in the next half decade?
Replacement will be a non-issue if the pack lasts 300k-400k miles. At 15,000 miles a year for the average driver a Model 3 would reach 300,000 miles after 20 years. The car will be dead by then or if one really wanted a new pack I would assume it would be much, much cheaper to replace in 20 years.
The abused Tesloop Model Xes are still going strong with their original packs after 200,000-300,000+ miles.
And what happens to the degraded pack?
I’d love to pick up a degraded pack for my 48v off grid solar power system. The light charge rate should make the batteries last a lot longer. Really just need a multiple of 2 modules but people are selling a pair of reclaimed modules (10 KWh) for $3000 USD !!!!