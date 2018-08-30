Rolls-Royce Introduces Modular Battery Packs For Ships

2 H BY MARK KANE

Rolls-Royce sees potential in ship electrification – offers battery packs

Since 2010, Rolls-Royce has have been delivering energy storage systems (ESS) for ships. However, at cumulative sales of just 15 MWh, the company was just using ESS from an external party.

Times change and now orders for energy storage could reach 10-18 MWh in 2019 alone, so Rolls-Royce decided to develop and introduce its own SAVe Energy energy storage systems.

SAVe Energy is a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery system with a modular design for scalability that should fit ships of any size and needs. Production will take place in Norway where demand for ship electrification is probably the highest – the country also participated in cost of developments.

“Energy storage is a major green investment for a ship owner. Returns are maximised when the system is correctly dimensioned for the specific ship, and includes intelligent power control. Rolls-Royce have been delivering energy storage systems since 2010, however the actual energy storage units were previously supplied by an external party. Rolls-Royce now offers SAVe Energy, a cost competitive, highly efficient and liquid cooled battery system with a modular design that enables the product to scale according to energy and power requirements. SAVe Energy comply with international legislations for low and zero emission propulsion systems. The development work has been partly funded by the Norwegian Research Council of Norway’s ENERGIX program. The three ship owning companies Color Line, Norled and the Norwegian Coastal Administration Shipping Company have been partners in the development, ensuring that the energy storage system covers a wide variety of marine applications, including ferries, cruise vessels and multi-purpose vessels. SAVe Energy is be delivered from the Rolls-Royce Power Electric site in Bergen, Norway, as part of the company’s offering of complete ship systems.” “SAVe Energy can be applied to several areas including peak shaving, spinning reserve and battery powered vessels. Combined with a LNG or diesel powered engine in a hybrid solution, it will increase efficiency and reduce emissions, and can be coupled with most types of propulsion units. In a hybrid set up, SAVe Energy handles the peak load, while the main power generators will relate to the average load and not reduce the propulsion units thrusting capabilities.” “SAVe Energy is an ESU system (Energy Storage Unit), and was recently class approved by DNV GL, confirming that SAVe Energy has been developed in compliance with the newest 2018 ruleset, and are accepted for installation on all vessels classed by DNV GL.”

