Roadshow Tests Nissan LEAF: One Of The Best Truly Affordable EVs

40 M BY MARK KANE

The second-generation Nissan LEAF received 7.9/10 in the latest Roadshow review

The new LEAF wasn’t received in the U.S. as well as in Japan and Europe, where it quickly has set new sales records. It’s hard to say why, because the LEAF is one of the most complete electric cars on the market for a decent price. Maybe it’s because of strong alternative models or battery (some want 60 kWh, others liquid cooling as well).

The affordable EV from Nissan was rated at 8/10 for performance, 8.5/10 for features, 7.5/10 for design and 7.5/10 for media. It would seem that’s solid enough to succeed.

The Good

The 2018 Nissan Leaf offers solid urban performance and up to 151 miles of range from its electric powertrain. Available ProPilot Assist tech boosts safety and comfort on the highway. The e-pedal one-foot driving mode is efficient and fun. The Leaf doesn’t look like an electric frog anymore. The Bad

The Leaf’s cabin is low-budget and NissanConnect tech is basic. E-pedal operation varies depending on charge state, so it takes some getting used to. The Bottom Line

More range, style and improved safety tech keep the 2018 Nissan Leaf on its throne as one of the best, truly affordable electric cars on the road.

Source: Roadshow