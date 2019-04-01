Rivian R1T Electric Truck & R1S SUV Reservation Gifts: Unboxing Videos

40 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Rivian is sending out surprise gifts well ahead of electric vehicle production.

While it appears Rivian has most of its ducks in a row to begin production of its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV, it will still be some time before the process is fully underway. We know that funding is looking good and seemingly still coming in. Not to mention the fact that the production vehicles were already unveiled last year at the LA Auto Show.

In addition, Rivian has a working factory and reportedly has several suppliers rounded up. To top it off, Amazon has become involved, which is arguably the most substantial piece of positive news for Rivian thus far.

One thing we’ve noticed is the all-new electric automaker continues to keep its vehicles in the press. It has kicked off an impressive campaign of video sharing. Also, the vehicles have made their way out into the public on multiple occasions. Moreover, CEO RJ Scaringe has opened himself up for a variety of recent interviews.

Now, Rivian is sending out these nice reservation gifts to thank prospective buyers. It’s also clearly another attempt to continue getting the good word out.

Have you ordered a Rivian R1T or R1S? If so, did you get your gift yet? Let us know in the comment section below.

Video Description via Kacey Green on YouTube:

Rivian R1S Reservation Gift Unboxing

My friend Brandon reserved a Rivian R1S and the company sent him this reservation gift! We unbox it and he tells me I’m the plus one for his trip to New York to go see the vehicle! They sent him this poster of his new car in the color he and his wife had discussed configuring their new SUV with, and a thoughtful letter.

Video Description via Average Car Guy on YouTube:

I got a surprise package from RIVIAN today

I placed an order for a RIVIAN Truck and today was greeted by this!