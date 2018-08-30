Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck Shocks World In LA Debut

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

The all-new Rivian R1T electric pickup truck will be in a class of its own.

Several years ago, Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe initiated a plan to bring a vehicle lineup to market that has never been executed before. After years of research, planning, and development, the R1T electric pickup truck will be unveiled as the first entrant in the realization of Scaringe’s dream. Many have long-awaited Rivian’s launch and assumed the vehicle would be easily comparable to today’s trucks — aside from the fact that it’s 100-percent electric — but that’s not really the case. In fact, Rivian has gone so far as to create its own unofficial vehicle class in which its R1T fits perfectly: Electric Adventure Vehicles.

Scaringe begins:

I started Rivian to deliver products that the world didn’t already have – to redefine expectations through the application of technology and innovation. Starting with a clean sheet, we have spent years developing the technology to deliver the ideal vehicle for active customers. This means having great driving dynamics on any surface on- or off-road, providing cargo solutions to easily storing any type of gear whether it’s a surf board or a fishing rod and, very importantly, being capable of driving long distances on a single charge.

Not only does the R1T offer a sizable, integrated, watertight, covered bed for versatility, it also seats five adult passengers comfortably, has a large front trunk (frunk), and comes with an innovative gear tunnel. In addition, there’s storage beneath the rear-seat floor, as well as beneath the bed floor. The lockable gear tunnel offers a significant amount of cargo capacity for longer items like skis, a snowboard, a tent, a stroller, or even golf clubs. Its door also doubles as a step for accessing the bed or loading items in the bed or on the roof, and it can also be used as a convenient seat for lacing up your boots. The R1T is clearly much more than your average pickup truck when it comes to high-level functionality and innovation.

While the R1T’s massive amount of versatile storage space impressed us thoroughly, the truck’s performance, capability, and range should work to make it a true winner. It can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 3 seconds or to 100 in 7 seconds. The R1T can also tow a whopping 11,000 pounds. With its largest battery pack, it provides over 400 miles of range (200 of which can be added in 30 minutes via DC fast charging). To top it off, four independent 147kW motors control 3,500 Nm of grounded torque to each wheel and provide a combined output of 14,000 Nm of torque and some 800 horsepower. Mark Vinnels, Executive Director of Engineering and Programs shares:

The beauty and elegance of our quad-motor setup isn’t just about brute power, this architecture provides instantaneous torque with extremely precise control at each wheel, which is completely game-changing from a dynamics perspective both on- and off-road.

The R1T features a rugged, premium interior that covers all bases. It’s durable, comfortable, and highly functional, with surfaces that are nice to look at and easy to clean. VP of Vehicle Design Jeff Hammoud explains:

Although the exterior of the vehicle is what first attracts you, the interior is where you spend the most of your time, so we really focused on creating a transformational space inside our vehicles. The biggest challenge was creating an interior design that delivered a premium experience, while still being comfortable as a space that is heavily used. To do this, we looked outside the automotive industry and took inspiration from contemporary furniture, as well as hiking and outdoor gear, to drive the design.

In terms of the R1T’s exterior design, the images speak for themselves. As you can see, Rivian designed a signature front end that will become immediately recognizable and will make its way into all the automaker’s upcoming vehicles. It features unique, “stadium” style headlights and a daytime running light that wraps around the entire front end of the truck. Similarly, the tail light extends all the way across the rear of the vehicle and also doubles as a charging status indicator.

Other notable R1T features include a highly sophisticated suspension system consisting of a double wishbone front suspension and a multi-link rear suspension. The truck will also have a ride-height adjustable air-suspension and be able to ford water up to one meter deep. Finally, the R1T will offer over-the-air software updates and come equipped with a full hardware suite that’s capable of Level 3 autonomy.

Rivian just provided us with this pricing update:

Pricing starts at $61,500 after Federal Tax credit. Deliveries of the R1T begin in late 2020. Fully-equipped vehicles with the highest performance level and largest battery pack will enter production first. Our 180 kWh pack (400+ miles range) and 135 kWh pack will be available at launch, with the base variant (230+ miles range) to follow within 12 months of the start of production. Rivian is now accepting preorders for a refundable deposit of $1,000. More information is available at www.rivian.com

Below is a more detailed look at specifications as provided by Rivian:

*For those eager to learn more about the details, we’ve included Rivian’s press release in its entirety below the following image gallery.

Rivian R1T

24 photos

RIVIAN LAUNCHES WORLD’S FIRST ELECTRIC ADVENTURE VEHICLESTM

Los Angeles CA, November 26, 2018. 8am PST Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer, unveiled the first of the world’s first two Electric Adventure Vehicles™ — the all-electric pickup R1TTM which is to be followed by an all-electric SUV – R1STM— during the week of the 2018 LA Auto Show.

The R1T™, a 5-passenger pickup truck, debuted at an event at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Nov. 26. With class-leading specifications, sophisticated exterior and interior design, and a wide range of features developed to invite all of life’s adventures, Rivian vehicles have been designed to help customers get out and explore the world.

“We’re launching Rivian with two vehicles that reimagine the pickup and SUV segments,” said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe. “I started Rivian to deliver products that the world didn’t already have – to redefine expectations through the application of technology and innovation. Starting with a clean sheet, we have spent years developing the technology to deliver the ideal vehicle for active customers. This means having great driving dynamics on any surface on- or off-road, providing cargo solutions to easily storing any type of gear whether it’s a surf board or a fishing rod and, very importantly, being capable of driving long distances on a single charge. From the inside out, Rivian has developed its vehicles with adventurers at the core of every design and engineering decision. The R1T and R1S are the result of all this work and we are excited to finally introduce these products to the world.”

Skateboard Platform

The foundation of the R1T and R1S is Rivian’s skateboard platform, which efficiently packages the battery pack, drive units, suspension, braking and thermal system all below the height of the wheel, providing the packaging space above for occupants and their gear.

Beyond the packaging benefits, this architecture delivers a low center of gravity that supports the vehicle’s agility and stability. Adding to these inertial advantages is a sophisticated suspension architecture with unequal length double wishbone suspension in the front and a multi-link suspension in the rear. The suspension features dynamic roll control and adaptive dampers along with ride-height adjustable air-suspension – allowing the suspension to be adjusted for any condition whether its highway comfort, on-road performance or off-road capability.

Rivian’s quad-motor system delivers 147kW and precise torque control to each wheel, enabling active torque vectoring and maximum performance in every situation, from high-speed cornering to low-speed rock crawling. With 3,500 Nm of grounded torque per wheel (14,000 Nm of torque for the full vehicle), the R1T and R1S can both reach 60 mph in 3 seconds and 100 mph in less than 7 seconds. This powertrain and chassis also enables the R1T’s tow rating of 11,000 pounds.

“The beauty and elegance of our quad-motor setup isn’t just about brute power, this architecture provides instantaneous torque with extremely precise control at each wheel, which is completely game-changing from a dynamics perspective both on- and off-road,” said Executive Director of Engineering and Programs Mark Vinnels.

Design

Exterior

The R1Tand R1S have been designed to communicate strength and refinement while still inviting customers to get them dirty. Strong proportions and clean, continuous bodylines help the vehicles achieve a modern, inviting stance, while acknowledging the performance and level of technology integrated into the vehicle.

The main bodyline of the R1T, which wraps up and around the cab, not only gives the car a distinctive silhouette, but also highlights the Gear Tunnel™ cutline and accentuates the rear fender flares. The R1T features short overhangs, high ground clearance and aggressive approach and departure angles for a confident and rugged stance, all enabled by Rivian’s unique skateboard platform. A Rivian will be quickly recognized, with its iconic, signature “stadium” headlights and a daytime running light that extends the entire width of the vehicle.

Interior

Much like the exterior, Rivian’s interior welcomes occupants into a premium environment that conveys craftsmanship yet invites rugged, daily use. Color and materials play an important role in differentiating Rivian vehicles. Sustainably sourced wood is used throughout the interior and its natural finish contributes to a warm and inviting feel. The most striking use of wood is as a structural element that integrates the main center display and driver cluster, integrating form and function beautifully. In the high-wear areas of the interior, the materials take inspiration from sportswear and active gear, combining durable and innovative materials that can easily be cleaned.

“Although the exterior of the vehicle is what first attracts you, the interior is where you spend the most of your time, so we really focused on creating a transformational space inside our vehicles,” said VP of Vehicle Design Jeff Hammoud. “The biggest challenge was creating an interior design that delivered a premium experience, while still being comfortable as a space that is heavily used. To do this, we looked outside the automotive industry and took inspiration from contemporary furniture, as well as hiking and outdoor gear, to drive the design.”

Utility

The R1T leverages the vehicle architecture to deliver more lockable storage than any other vehicle in its class. The 330-liter front trunk is easily accessed for daily use with the hood being fully powered for opening and closing.

The R1T’s lockable Gear Tunnel aft of the cab, which extends from one side of the vehicle to the other, provides more than 350 liters of space for hauling gear of any size, whether it be snowboards, golf bags or strollers. The gear tunnel doors also act as steps for loading items into the bed or on the roof, as well as seats perfect for lacing up hiking boots. The R1T has a watertight, integrated tonneau cover for the bed and in the rear beneath the bed floor is a 200-liter sealed bin that can also be used to store a full-size spare tire. The bed features three 110-volt outlets with more 400 watts available at each.

As part of a Gear GuardTM feature, the bed also has two integrated locking cables to safely secure bicycle frames and other gear to the bed. As part of this feature, any gear stored in the bed is also monitored by a bed camera and alerts owners should the bed be entered or items removed.

Rivian has developed a racking system that utilizes telescoping racks with easy-to-use mounts that quickly attach to the roof as well as the bed rails and bed floor of the R1T. The racks have been developed to be integrated with a range of accessories including tents, travel containers and bike/ski racks. When not in use, racks can easily be stored in the front trunk of both vehicles.

Battery

Rivian’s energy-dense battery module and pack were developed with the most demanding journeys in mind — incorporating tough underbody protection and an advanced cooling system to give occupants the confidence to go further, regardless of terrain or temperature. Adaptive control algorithms learn driver behavior, optimizing user-specific battery management for maximizing battery life, reliability and second-life reusability. Three battery sizes are planned with the 180 kWh and 135 kWh available at launch and a 105 kWh being made available within six months of launch.

The battery is designed for fast charging with charging rates of up to 160kW. This enables approximately 200 miles of range to be added in 30 minutes of charging. In addition to DC fast-charging, an 11kW onboard charger facilitates rapid charging at a Level 2 charger.

Connectivity and Digital Experience

Rivian has developed its connected car platform from a clean sheet to allow full control and flexibility over the vehicle hardware, software and user experience. The system operates on a high-speed Ethernet backbone that enables robust security. This platform supports granular over-the-air updates of vehicle software to add features and functions and improve performance. All Rivian vehicles connect to a cloud-ecosystem for data exchange and processing, enabling machine learning and data science services. The digital experience extends beyond the vehicle into the cloud ecosystem and mobile/web applications and provides a consistent and seamless interface for vehicle status and control. Maps, music, navigation and several on-brand features complete the digital experience. The digital user interface strongly reflects adventure, outdoors and exploration – the experience is immersive and natural whether it’s being used in a connected urban setting or well off the beaten path.

Self-Driving

The R1T will launch with a robust hardware suite with multiple modalities including camera, lidar, radar, ultrasonic and a high precision GPS coupled with high definition maps. This hardware enables “Level 3” (hands-off wheel and eyes off road) autonomy for highway operation. Beyond the highway Level 3, the vehicle will have a range of self-driving features focused on enabling active lifestyles.

Safety

Rivian’s safety systems and body-structure design are targeted to deliver IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus and NHTSA 5-Star ratings. Safety features include 8 airbags for occupant protection and reinforcements of the skateboard platform to protect the battery. Both models will be offered with a full complement of active safety systems as well, enabled by Rivian’s suite of self-driving sensors.

About Rivian

Rivian is developing vehicles, technology and services that inspire people to get out and explore the world. Whether it’s a family camping trip or a weekend away, Rivian is focused on providing the ultimate platform for experiencing life’s adventures. Rivian has development centers in Plymouth, MI, San Jose, CA, Irvine, CA, and London, UK. In addition to our development locations, the company has a modern, 2.6 million square foot manufacturing plant in Normal, IL. Core to delivering Rivian’s vision is a team of 600 passionate people working in close collaboration to deliver a set of products that electrify adventure.

Deliveries of the R1T begin in late 2020 and the R1S begin at the start of 2021. Pre-orders and more information are available at www.rivian.com.