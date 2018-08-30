Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck Shocks World In LA Debut
BY STEVEN LOVEDAY
The all-new Rivian R1T electric pickup truck will be in a class of its own.
Several years ago, Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe initiated a plan to bring a vehicle lineup to market that has never been executed before. After years of research, planning, and development, the R1T electric pickup truck will be unveiled as the first entrant in the realization of Scaringe’s dream. Many have long-awaited Rivian’s launch and assumed the vehicle would be easily comparable to today’s trucks — aside from the fact that it’s 100-percent electric — but that’s not really the case. In fact, Rivian has gone so far as to create its own unofficial vehicle class in which its R1T fits perfectly: Electric Adventure Vehicles.
Scaringe begins:
I started Rivian to deliver products that the world didn’t already have – to redefine expectations through the application of technology and innovation. Starting with a clean sheet, we have spent years developing the technology to deliver the ideal vehicle for active customers. This means having great driving dynamics on any surface on- or off-road, providing cargo solutions to easily storing any type of gear whether it’s a surf board or a fishing rod and, very importantly, being capable of driving long distances on a single charge.
Not only does the R1T offer a sizable, integrated, watertight, covered bed for versatility, it also seats five adult passengers comfortably, has a large front trunk (frunk), and comes with an innovative gear tunnel. In addition, there’s storage beneath the rear-seat floor, as well as beneath the bed floor. The lockable gear tunnel offers a significant amount of cargo capacity for longer items like skis, a snowboard, a tent, a stroller, or even golf clubs. Its door also doubles as a step for accessing the bed or loading items in the bed or on the roof, and it can also be used as a convenient seat for lacing up your boots. The R1T is clearly much more than your average pickup truck when it comes to high-level functionality and innovation.
While the R1T’s massive amount of versatile storage space impressed us thoroughly, the truck’s performance, capability, and range should work to make it a true winner. It can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 3 seconds or to 100 in 7 seconds. The R1T can also tow a whopping 11,000 pounds. With its largest battery pack, it provides over 400 miles of range (200 of which can be added in 30 minutes via DC fast charging). To top it off, four independent 147kW motors control 3,500 Nm of grounded torque to each wheel and provide a combined output of 14,000 Nm of torque and some 800 horsepower. Mark Vinnels, Executive Director of Engineering and Programs shares:
The beauty and elegance of our quad-motor setup isn’t just about brute power, this architecture provides instantaneous torque with extremely precise control at each wheel, which is completely game-changing from a dynamics perspective both on- and off-road.
The R1T features a rugged, premium interior that covers all bases. It’s durable, comfortable, and highly functional, with surfaces that are nice to look at and easy to clean. VP of Vehicle Design Jeff Hammoud explains:
Although the exterior of the vehicle is what first attracts you, the interior is where you spend the most of your time, so we really focused on creating a transformational space inside our vehicles. The biggest challenge was creating an interior design that delivered a premium experience, while still being comfortable as a space that is heavily used. To do this, we looked outside the automotive industry and took inspiration from contemporary furniture, as well as hiking and outdoor gear, to drive the design.
In terms of the R1T’s exterior design, the images speak for themselves. As you can see, Rivian designed a signature front end that will become immediately recognizable and will make its way into all the automaker’s upcoming vehicles. It features unique, “stadium” style headlights and a daytime running light that wraps around the entire front end of the truck. Similarly, the tail light extends all the way across the rear of the vehicle and also doubles as a charging status indicator.
Other notable R1T features include a highly sophisticated suspension system consisting of a double wishbone front suspension and a multi-link rear suspension. The truck will also have a ride-height adjustable air-suspension and be able to ford water up to one meter deep. Finally, the R1T will offer over-the-air software updates and come equipped with a full hardware suite that’s capable of Level 3 autonomy.
Rivian just provided us with this pricing update:
Pricing starts at $61,500 after Federal Tax credit. Deliveries of the R1T begin in late 2020. Fully-equipped vehicles with the highest performance level and largest battery pack will enter production first. Our 180 kWh pack (400+ miles range) and 135 kWh pack will be available at launch, with the base variant (230+ miles range) to follow within 12 months of the start of production.
Rivian is now accepting preorders for a refundable deposit of $1,000. More information is available at www.rivian.com
Below is a more detailed look at specifications as provided by Rivian:
*For those eager to learn more about the details, we’ve included Rivian’s press release in its entirety below the following image gallery.
Rivian R1T
RIVIAN LAUNCHES WORLD’S FIRST ELECTRIC ADVENTURE VEHICLESTM
Los Angeles CA, November 26, 2018. 8am PST Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer, unveiled the first of the world’s first two Electric Adventure Vehicles™ — the all-electric pickup R1TTM which is to be followed by an all-electric SUV – R1STM— during the week of the 2018 LA Auto Show.
The R1T™, a 5-passenger pickup truck, debuted at an event at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Nov. 26. With class-leading specifications, sophisticated exterior and interior design, and a wide range of features developed to invite all of life’s adventures, Rivian vehicles have been designed to help customers get out and explore the world.
“We’re launching Rivian with two vehicles that reimagine the pickup and SUV segments,” said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe. “I started Rivian to deliver products that the world didn’t already have – to redefine expectations through the application of technology and innovation. Starting with a clean sheet, we have spent years developing the technology to deliver the ideal vehicle for active customers. This means having great driving dynamics on any surface on- or off-road, providing cargo solutions to easily storing any type of gear whether it’s a surf board or a fishing rod and, very importantly, being capable of driving long distances on a single charge. From the inside out, Rivian has developed its vehicles with adventurers at the core of every design and engineering decision. The R1T and R1S are the result of all this work and we are excited to finally introduce these products to the world.”
Skateboard Platform
The foundation of the R1T and R1S is Rivian’s skateboard platform, which efficiently packages the battery pack, drive units, suspension, braking and thermal system all below the height of the wheel, providing the packaging space above for occupants and their gear.
Beyond the packaging benefits, this architecture delivers a low center of gravity that supports the vehicle’s agility and stability. Adding to these inertial advantages is a sophisticated suspension architecture with unequal length double wishbone suspension in the front and a multi-link suspension in the rear. The suspension features dynamic roll control and adaptive dampers along with ride-height adjustable air-suspension – allowing the suspension to be adjusted for any condition whether its highway comfort, on-road performance or off-road capability.
Rivian’s quad-motor system delivers 147kW and precise torque control to each wheel, enabling active torque vectoring and maximum performance in every situation, from high-speed cornering to low-speed rock crawling. With 3,500 Nm of grounded torque per wheel (14,000 Nm of torque for the full vehicle), the R1T and R1S can both reach 60 mph in 3 seconds and 100 mph in less than 7 seconds. This powertrain and chassis also enables the R1T’s tow rating of 11,000 pounds.
“The beauty and elegance of our quad-motor setup isn’t just about brute power, this architecture provides instantaneous torque with extremely precise control at each wheel, which is completely game-changing from a dynamics perspective both on- and off-road,” said Executive Director of Engineering and Programs Mark Vinnels.
Design
Exterior
The R1Tand R1S have been designed to communicate strength and refinement while still inviting customers to get them dirty. Strong proportions and clean, continuous bodylines help the vehicles achieve a modern, inviting stance, while acknowledging the performance and level of technology integrated into the vehicle.
The main bodyline of the R1T, which wraps up and around the cab, not only gives the car a distinctive silhouette, but also highlights the Gear Tunnel™ cutline and accentuates the rear fender flares. The R1T features short overhangs, high ground clearance and aggressive approach and departure angles for a confident and rugged stance, all enabled by Rivian’s unique skateboard platform. A Rivian will be quickly recognized, with its iconic, signature “stadium” headlights and a daytime running light that extends the entire width of the vehicle.
Interior
Much like the exterior, Rivian’s interior welcomes occupants into a premium environment that conveys craftsmanship yet invites rugged, daily use. Color and materials play an important role in differentiating Rivian vehicles. Sustainably sourced wood is used throughout the interior and its natural finish contributes to a warm and inviting feel. The most striking use of wood is as a structural element that integrates the main center display and driver cluster, integrating form and function beautifully. In the high-wear areas of the interior, the materials take inspiration from sportswear and active gear, combining durable and innovative materials that can easily be cleaned.
“Although the exterior of the vehicle is what first attracts you, the interior is where you spend the most of your time, so we really focused on creating a transformational space inside our vehicles,” said VP of Vehicle Design Jeff Hammoud. “The biggest challenge was creating an interior design that delivered a premium experience, while still being comfortable as a space that is heavily used. To do this, we looked outside the automotive industry and took inspiration from contemporary furniture, as well as hiking and outdoor gear, to drive the design.”
Utility
The R1T leverages the vehicle architecture to deliver more lockable storage than any other vehicle in its class. The 330-liter front trunk is easily accessed for daily use with the hood being fully powered for opening and closing.
The R1T’s lockable Gear Tunnel aft of the cab, which extends from one side of the vehicle to the other, provides more than 350 liters of space for hauling gear of any size, whether it be snowboards, golf bags or strollers. The gear tunnel doors also act as steps for loading items into the bed or on the roof, as well as seats perfect for lacing up hiking boots. The R1T has a watertight, integrated tonneau cover for the bed and in the rear beneath the bed floor is a 200-liter sealed bin that can also be used to store a full-size spare tire. The bed features three 110-volt outlets with more 400 watts available at each.
As part of a Gear GuardTM feature, the bed also has two integrated locking cables to safely secure bicycle frames and other gear to the bed. As part of this feature, any gear stored in the bed is also monitored by a bed camera and alerts owners should the bed be entered or items removed.
Rivian has developed a racking system that utilizes telescoping racks with easy-to-use mounts that quickly attach to the roof as well as the bed rails and bed floor of the R1T. The racks have been developed to be integrated with a range of accessories including tents, travel containers and bike/ski racks. When not in use, racks can easily be stored in the front trunk of both vehicles.
Battery
Rivian’s energy-dense battery module and pack were developed with the most demanding journeys in mind — incorporating tough underbody protection and an advanced cooling system to give occupants the confidence to go further, regardless of terrain or temperature. Adaptive control algorithms learn driver behavior, optimizing user-specific battery management for maximizing battery life, reliability and second-life reusability. Three battery sizes are planned with the 180 kWh and 135 kWh available at launch and a 105 kWh being made available within six months of launch.
The battery is designed for fast charging with charging rates of up to 160kW. This enables approximately 200 miles of range to be added in 30 minutes of charging. In addition to DC fast-charging, an 11kW onboard charger facilitates rapid charging at a Level 2 charger.
Connectivity and Digital Experience
Rivian has developed its connected car platform from a clean sheet to allow full control and flexibility over the vehicle hardware, software and user experience. The system operates on a high-speed Ethernet backbone that enables robust security. This platform supports granular over-the-air updates of vehicle software to add features and functions and improve performance. All Rivian vehicles connect to a cloud-ecosystem for data exchange and processing, enabling machine learning and data science services. The digital experience extends beyond the vehicle into the cloud ecosystem and mobile/web applications and provides a consistent and seamless interface for vehicle status and control. Maps, music, navigation and several on-brand features complete the digital experience. The digital user interface strongly reflects adventure, outdoors and exploration – the experience is immersive and natural whether it’s being used in a connected urban setting or well off the beaten path.
Self-Driving
The R1T will launch with a robust hardware suite with multiple modalities including camera, lidar, radar, ultrasonic and a high precision GPS coupled with high definition maps. This hardware enables “Level 3” (hands-off wheel and eyes off road) autonomy for highway operation. Beyond the highway Level 3, the vehicle will have a range of self-driving features focused on enabling active lifestyles.
Safety
Rivian’s safety systems and body-structure design are targeted to deliver IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus and NHTSA 5-Star ratings. Safety features include 8 airbags for occupant protection and reinforcements of the skateboard platform to protect the battery. Both models will be offered with a full complement of active safety systems as well, enabled by Rivian’s suite of self-driving sensors.
About Rivian
Rivian is developing vehicles, technology and services that inspire people to get out and explore the world. Whether it’s a family camping trip or a weekend away, Rivian is focused on providing the ultimate platform for experiencing life’s adventures. Rivian has development centers in Plymouth, MI, San Jose, CA, Irvine, CA, and London, UK. In addition to our development locations, the company has a modern, 2.6 million square foot manufacturing plant in Normal, IL. Core to delivering Rivian’s vision is a team of 600 passionate people working in close collaboration to deliver a set of products that electrify adventure.
Deliveries of the R1T begin in late 2020 and the R1S begin at the start of 2021. Pre-orders and more information are available at www.rivian.com.
Leave a Reply
37 Comments on "Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck Shocks World In LA Debut"
Why why why did they have to put weird looking headlights on this otherwise really nice looking truck? Seriously, everything about this truck looks great, except for those headlights.
They look really nice in person. I was impressed. I didn’t expect it to look as attractive as it did.
Very impressive, but why did they make it ugly?
I also don’t like the external look. It reminds me of the designs of 5 / 10 years old EV concept cars.
It looks really nice in person. Images don’t due it justice due to all the lines.
I saw it in person and sat in it. I know it’s a matter of opinion, but I thought it looked outstanding. I would have never called it ugly and that was surely not the consensus at the events. Perhaps if you see it in person you’ll feel differently. However, we all have different taste.
Ouch. For $68k+ beginning in 2020/2021 they need to do better than a 5,000lb tow rating.
And please, don’t buy into their marketing crap on the name. It’s an AWD pick-up and SUV.
Still, it’s a start.
In the text it says 11 000 pounds and in the spec. sheet 5 000 kg.
11,000 lbs. is 5,000 kg
it is 5,000 kg tow rating (11,000 lb).
It’s 11,000 lbs./5000 kg. And remember, it’s a premium truck. Doesn’t really compete with base model ICE pickup trucks, but rather the loaded, off-road, top-tier trims. I honestly thought after seeing it that it would be over $100,000 due to everything it offers. Tesla’s most inexpensive vehicles sit at $50-60k or more. Dial that up to a pickup truck and 3-row SUV and I was surprised to see the pricing actually. Not that I could afford it, but still surprised.
Color me skeptical they will get 230 miles of range on the highway at least out of 105 kWh. But, I would love to be proven wrong and wish them well.
You are doing something wrong if highway range is the most important thing on a pickup truck.
Well, if it’s an off-road and camping vehicle, range becomes extremely important.
Yep. And range seems to surely not be an issue with this truck or the SUV. Highly efficient. Huge battery packs. Fast charging. Extremely high-tech temperature management. Let’s hope they can pull it all off.
The datasheet has the usual problem: No mention about the testing cycle for the range. They probably picked the one that gives the highest number, not the one that is closest to realistic driving. Everybody does that and publications do not care to ask them to disclose their metrics.
It was all real-world testing. They used the 400+, 230+ etc because they expect it to be better. A 180-kWh battery with 400 miles makes sense.
Lol this makes Model X look pretty pathetic 😀
Wait till you see the SUV.
I guess we should all wait until it actually exists on the road and is actually for sale for the stated price. Color me sceptical. I certainly have given up over the years comparing non-production EVs with existing ones.
Agreed for sure. But they certainly have all their ducks in a row after all these years, including a massive and working production facility and lots of capital. I feel they did this right, unlike companies like Faraday and Lucid. No early announcements, took their time, etc. We shall see!
What are normal prices for pickup trucks in the US? Would love it if someone familiar with the matter would give some examples.
They can range anywhere from $28-60k, depending on what you get. Most seem to average around $48k though.
A premium pickup truck in the U.S., upper trim would price out similarly. $70K. Chevy Silverado 1500, Sierra 1500, and Ram 1500 top-tier is closer to $60k. You can spend well over $45k on a compact Honda Ridgeline. So, for an all-electric truck, it’s not ridiculously priced.
https://cars.usnews.com/cars-trucks/ford/f-150
I don’t get that datasheet. The curb weight is 2670 kg for all three options, no matter if the battery is 105 kWh or 180 kWh.
That seems not accurate, as the difference of 75 kWh is probably 400 kg or more, so which one is 2670 kg?
Leaving only 800 kg load capacity is not much for a pickup truck.
I read that chart as the middle battery option is 2670 kg. No mentioning about weight of the smaller or larger battery vehicles.
— edit
Ouch. I would have thought better. I commented earlier before reading the specs. I really did expect more out of this.
What would you want to see better?
Holy crap, this is an amazing vehicle.
Sure is. And with the tailgate open, a 4×8 sheet of plywood fits. Also, due to the frunk and gear tunnel, there’s no need for a lockbox in the bed, and all your extra stuff and tools can go in the cargo areas, so that leaves the bed open for hauling. Additionally, every cargo compartment is covered, lockable, and watertight.
Go Rivian! Wishing them much success.
Sounds impressive. I’ll need to see the truck in the metal before passing judgement on the front end styling and interior. I like the profile and rear 3 quarters view though.
Yes it has a bit weird facia. But the specs points to a solid start from a young company, i wish them well!
The electric pickup disruption is surely coming, hopefully Rivian will be able to mass produce the weichle in a few years
Wonder what specs we can expect from Tesla and others?
Sorry but it’s not close to the first pickup by over 120yrs. Even more recent E 10s, E Rangers and many other brands. I’m working with a 1990 Solectria E-10 pickup now converting it from lead to lithium.
The first things EVs were used for is delivery pickups. In fact they lasted into and passed WW2.
I do like what Rivian is doing but they are not the first.
First production-level pure-electric truck to be produced in the U.S. for the masses.
Ugly as sin. Here is my issue with so many EVs, why do they look like they’re trying to hard to scream “Look at me, Im an EV”? Why is it so hard to make something that looks like a normal vehicle inside and out? Lastly I know what the big question is, says 400mi range, whats the range when towing?
When I first saw those headlights I thought I was looking at the rear.
Is “distinctive look” now a euphemism for ugly?
Biggest disappointment is the ~2021 release date.
Workhorse, Bollinger, Tesla, et al won’t be far behind.