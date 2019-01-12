Rivian R1S & R1T Electric SUV & Truck Featured In Fully Charged: Video

2 H BY MARK KANE

With such incredible electric SUVs and pickups, buyers will be abandoning passenger cars.

Rivian with its two all-electric models – R1S and R1T – was trully the star of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The promised performance, range and premium touch of Rivians is beyond anything we’ve seen so far. Moreover, the cars look very mature and refined – not like one-off fancy concepts.

Here is a very interesting episode of Fully Charged, which left us speechless about how great the electric future of automobiles is. Exciting times ahead and let’s keep our fingers crossed for Rivian.