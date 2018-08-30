Rivian R1S Compared To Tesla Model X
Tesla wanted competition. It’s got it.
Tesla has had the all-electric SUV market to itself since it first launched its Model X a little over three years ago. Although it will now see some competition from the likes of the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron, this newly revealed Rivian R1s, boasting as many as 410 miles of range, is the first to put it dead in its sights. Their exterior dimensions are also extremely close. Though still a couple years away from production, it’s not too soon to see how the two stack up against each other.
The two main things set the Model X apart from its would-be competitors is its ability to carry 7-passengers and range. The R1S, which also has three rows — excluding the version with the largest battery pack — mostly matches its people-carrying ability. The newcomer, however, far surpasses the Tesla’s range, with its biggest 180-kWh battery option offering 410 miles of travel on a charge. Impressive!
As one would expect range comes mainly down to battery size. The Tesla Model X is available with two different pack options: a 75-kWh pack, offering 237 miles of range, or a 100-kWh pack capable of 295 miles. The Rivian R1S is said to have a choice of three battery sizes: 105 kWh offering 240+ miles of range, 135 kWh for 310+ miles, and a monster 180-kWh pack promising 410+ miles.
Available, with luck, sometime in 2021, pricing for the Rivian SUV is yet to be announced. Its R1T pickup, which is based on the same platform, is supposed to start at $69,000 for its smallest battery trim, but we would not be surprised if the base R1S costs a bit more. For comparison sake, the 237-mile Model X 75D starts at $87,000. On a mile-of-range per purchase-dollar basis, we suspect the Rivian may come in a little cheaper, but this is quite speculative.
SUVs are all about hauling families and their stuff, so storage is an important consideration. Here, the Rivian offers 11.65 cubic feet (330 liters) of storage in its frunk and 6.36 cu. ft. (180 l) in the rear bin, adding up to 18.01 cu. ft. (510 l) in total. Tesla, which doesn’t break down storage says the Model X offers 88 cu. ft. (2,492 l) of cargo space with its third row folded down. Obviously, the wide discrepancy here means the two companies are not offering apples-to-apples space figures. We estimate the R1S will offer more room overall, since its roofline doesn’t slope down and impinge on rear space as it does in the Model X and its frunk looks at least as cavernous.
When it comes to performance, both of these vehicles offer the type of acceleration unheard of in similarly-sized gasoline-powered vehicles. The slowest Model X zips up to 60 miles per hour in 4.9 seconds, matching the slowest R1S, which also takes 4.9 seconds. Here is where it gets more interesting, though. The quickest Model X, the P100D can do the deed in 2.9 seconds, but does so at a significant cost premium. The 135-kWh version of the Rivian SUV is that brand’s quickest at 3.0 seconds flat. The variant with the largest battery, that 180-kWh pack, adds a couple tenths at 3.2 seconds. This means that while Tesla may hold on to its racing crown, the 135-kWh R1S just about matches it for what we expect will be significantly less cost. It should be interesting to see how all this works out when the rubber hits the drag strip.
One area the Tesla seems to retain its advantage is efficiency. Its Model X 75D manages 3.16 miles per kWh, the 100D, 2.95 miles per kWh. Rivian published figures suggest that both the 105-kWh and the 135-kWh R1S return 2.29 miles per kWh, while the 135 kWh version is just slightly worse at 2.28 miles per kWh. We suspect actual real-world results to be somewhat different, but we doubt they will improve enough to approach what the California company can achieve.
As we said, there is still a ton of time before we can make reliable comparisons between the two vehicles when it comes to their various performance metrics. Depending on the needs of a potential buyer, either could clearly offer advantages over the other. This is why it’s great to see another entrant coming to the all-electric SUV arena. Variety is the spice of life and Rivian R1t and Tesla Model X still offer somewhat different flavors.
29 Comments on "Rivian R1S Compared To Tesla Model X"
Rivian’s numbers are mostly on paper. I don’t see how it can achieve the specs at the claimed price point or anything close to it, without major battery cost breakthrough that surpasses Tesla’s current lowest cost battery and highest efficiency combination.
Actually, Bjorn just posted a YouTube analyzing this and thinks the truck efficiency seems reasonable
Title: Rivian R1T first impressions and hidden features
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4rcTOU8cBk
Yep, on the list to cover tomorrow.
The second generation Tesla Model X will probably be on sale in 2021.
Yup. The Model X (and the Model S) will likely get a major refresh before then, including shifting to using 2170 battery cells.
The main issue with this is comparison, is that one is a crossover/minivan based on a car platform. And the other is an actual SUV based on a truck platform with real off-road capabilities.
Indeed, seems like the R1S is designed much more for off road. From the 14+ inches of ground clearance and 4 independent motor AWD. I would really like to see Tesla come out with something which is designed for off road, especially in regards to clearance. Otherwise, I may just buy a Rivian R1S instead 😉 We’ll see what the playing field looks like in 2021 though.
Just buy one! Tesla wants diversity and competition…doesnt NEED your money
The Model X is exceptional in mud, snow, and loose sand. Unless you’re talking lift kits, knobby tires, and a tow hitch, plenty of Model X owners take their vehicle off-road, from Dubai to Russia, Norway, and farmland across the USA. I will enjoy watching the Bollinger vehicles square off against Rivian. I agree that Tesla isn’t in the same class of off-roading.
The Model X is a crossover, not a SUV, and it’s aimed at soccer moms who would never drive it offroad. That’s not to say that the MX has no offroading ability at all, but it doesn’t have an offroad vehicle’s ground clearance and it’s not really designed for it.
I personally have my doubts that either the R1T or the R1S will actually have 4 separate motors independently powering 4 wheels, but even if Rivian switches to 2 inboard motors — as pretty much every other EV maker has done when moving from a prototype with in-wheel motors to an actual production EV — I expect it will still have significantly better off-road capability than the Model X.
It looks like the R1S has been designed to compete directly with Land Rover cars/trucks, and I expect it to have similar offroading ability.
Im pretty excited about the Rivian SUV. I live in Colorado and I have 3 kids, so a small SUV is what we drive for our adventures. The model X would work for us, but thanks to the gull-wing doors, I cant put a roof rack on it! this is a serious design flaw. A roof rack is essential for skiing, and carrying larger loads. We downsized from a full size V-8 SUV, to a Honda Pilot, and we survive fine, occasionally mounting a box carrier onthe roof for camping and skiing trips. The Rivian seems to be about the same size as the Pilot, so it will work well for us.
This is a good suggestion. I hope Elon Musk can see it and launch an Model X off-road version.
It’s not a solution for everyone, but some people are using products from Seasucker. They offer temporary roof racks that secure to the roof of a vehicle using vacuum mounts.
I’m amazed that people would trust suction cups to secure a roof rack and its presumably valuable cargo.
Is it really that expensive to get a customizer shop to install 4-6 mounting points for a roof rack on the Model X? It would need a modified roof rack, one with longer legs on the back than the front, but it shouldn’t be difficult for a welding shop to modify an existing roof rack to fit.
Of course, the other problem with using a full-sized roof rack on a Model X is interfering with opening the rear (falcon-wing) doors. Either you’d have to leave the rear doors closed all the time or else you’d have to use a much shorter (or much narrower in back) roof rack.
From article:
The two main things set the Model X apart from its would-be competitors is its ability to carry 7-passengers and range. The R1S, which also has three rows — excluding the version with the largest battery pack.
Does that mean the version with the 180-kWh pack promising 410+ miles will only be capable of carrying 5 passengers? I’m assuming that will be the most expensive version since it’s the largest battery.
That is what I understand. We’re trying to find out why, exactly, the 180-kWh version is limited to 5 seats.
From article: “…The two main things set the Model X apart from its would-be competitors is its ability to carry 7-passengers and range….”
—————
and…
Access to a robust convenient and reliable fast charge network for the occasional long distance trips.
Electrify America should have a pretty good network by Rivian Job1
It will be interesting to see whether Rivian runs into the same issues Tesla did. How will they sell their vehicles? They’ve been around since 2009, but they don’t have a franchised dealer network like traditional auto manufacturers. How will the vehicles be serviced? It won’t be a problem initially, but eventually it will.
I wonder if any of these start ups will approach Tesla to join their charging network. I believe Tesla is open to sharing if others are willing to contribute to the expansion.
From what I understand, Rivian will have its own stores.
I would also love to know if they even approached Tesla about using the Supercharger network.
I am happy to see alternative. what makes model X to stand out is the look. I don<t really like the look of the Rivian.
As other said, the Rivian is designed much more for off road than model X.
May be a lot of F150 drivers will look at this as a nice alternative for their next vehicle
It’s great to see a comparison between two BEVs which are actually comparable!
Comparing the Model X to the I-Pace or the Model 3 to the Bolt EV… doesn’t, despite all Jaguar’s advertising trying to present the 5-seat I-Pace hatchback as being a head-to-head competitor of the 7-seat Model X crossover.
“Time heals all wounds.”
In a few years you will have another couple hundred GWh of capacity available compared to today. Rivian’s need is nothing compared to the broader market. What is likely to become a short-term squeeze is the cell assembly components, assuming they are highly specialized.
I thought were trying to get past the “EV that only rich people can afford” phase?
IMO we need EV’s at all price points, just like we have ICE cars at all price points.
Having another high-end EV model is still good, even if it is too expensive for most people to afford. Besides, eventually, as batteries get cheaper, long-range EV’s will trickle down to where the average person can afford them, but for now, brands have to target the high-end luxury market where people don’t mind the higher prices.
@staff:
Why did my comment about roof racks on the Model X go to moderation?
No clue. Fixed.