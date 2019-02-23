Rivian Patent Reveals Multiple R1T Truck Configurations

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

When is a pickup truck not a pickup truck?

Answer: When’s it’s configurable into other non-truck-like forms, such as a camper.

A patent reveals that the Rivian R1T isn’t meant to be just a pickup truck. In fact, there are various configurations that transform it into more than just a truck.

Just the other day, we discovered that Rivian had a patent for an add-on battery pack that would extend range. With the auxiliary pack, the range would be well over 400 miles for the top-line R1T.

Now, there’s a new patent discovery. This one was dug up by Forbes contributor Sebastian Blanco and it suggests multiple configurations for the electric truck.

Take a look at the patent imagery below:

The images appear to show the Rivian R1T in various forms such as a flatbed, camper and other non-descript forms. Have a read of the patent abstract below:

Systems and methods for reconfigurable electric vehicles Abstract Utilization of shared vehicles that are structurally and reversibly reconfigurable to suit requests for particular vehicle configurations is described. Vehicle use is monitored for plural vehicles shared among multiple users/uses. In response to a first request for a first particular configuration of a vehicle, a first vehicle is selected/provided in the first particular configuration having a predetermined first feature set, the first feature set being automatically set based on the first vehicle being placed in the first particular configuration. In response to a second use request for a second particular configuration of a vehicle different from the first particular configuration, the first vehicle is selected/provided in the second particular configuration having a predetermined second feature set, the second feature set being automatically set at the first vehicle based on the first vehicle being placed in the second particular configuration, the first feature set being different from the second feature set.

You’d expect Rivian to make full use of the R1T skateboard platform and it has with these additional configurations. There’s not word yet on when or if the electric truck maker will reveal/offer these particular versions for sale though.

Grab a look at the R1T in our gallery below:

Source: U.S Patent Office via Forbes