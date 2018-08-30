Rivian Electric Truck Spied: On Sale Late 2019
Looks like a Ford F-150, but don’t be deceived.
With a range of up to 400 miles, this Rivian electric truck could be a smashing success, provided it comes in at a decent price point.
Even more intriguing perhaps is that Rivian will follow up this truck with the launch of a big, three-row electric SUV.
Back to the truck though for now.
The pickup truck is expected to cost somewhere between $50,000 and $100,000. Yes, that’s a wide spread, but trucks are sold with such numerous options and packages that it’s to be expected.
It should go on sale in late 2019 as a Model Year 2020 offering.
There’s no word at this point in time as to what the exterior will look like when complete, but we know that the Ford F-150 body won’t make it to production.
Range is expected to be up to 400 miles, though we suspect a couple battery options may be offered, with perhaps a lower-range version coming at a later date and cheaper price.
Rivian officially says that this truck will debut at the LA Auto Show this November, but InsideEVs has a hunch it will be seen sooner.
Our spy photog adds this to the convo:
This early mule version of their proposed pickup truck uses a stand-in Ford F-150 body over Rivian’s skateboard-like electric propulsion system. Only a charging cable from the front gives it away as an EV.
R&D is currently being conducted in Plymouth Michigan, while battery technology is being developed in Irvine California.
Production will take place at Rivian’s former-Mitsubishi plant in Illinois.
It’s nice that there will be at least one electric pick-up available for sale . . . . but . . . Aren’t we past the conversion stage yet?