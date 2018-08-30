Rivian Electric Truck Spotted Doing Some Serious Off-Roading

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

InsideEVs has happened upon some new, exclusive spy shots of Rivian’s upcoming electric truck and it’s pretty sweet.

Rivian Automotive has been sort of lurking in the depths of vehicle development for a number of years. Ever since we were apprised of the company and its plans, we have been covering it as much as possible. Sadly, there hasn’t been that much information to share. But, that’s about to change drastically, and very soon, as Rivian is set to show the world its products.

In the meantime, we’ve been fortunate to receive some interesting spy shots from time to time. This latest round suggests that Rivian is testing the upcoming pickup truck off the pavement. If you really dissect the photos and look closely, it’s pretty clear that the trucks employ an adjustable and adaptive air suspension. Take a look at the spy shots and notice the varying ride heights. And is that quad motors we see there, too?

Of course, this is all speculative until the reveal, but our trained eyes don’t miss much.

We can’t stress enough how excited we are that the world’s first all-electric pickup truck and sizable, highly-capable SUV are coming soon!

